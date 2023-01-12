Flight Simulator Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flight Simulator Market is forecast to reach $7.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.20% during 2020-2025. Increasing demand for virtual flight environment for both commercial and military purposes and growing need for cost effective pilots training are expected to accelerate the Flight Simulator market during forecast period. Similarly, rising spending in aerospace training sectors are creating opportunity for flight simulator market. For instance, a Canadian company CAE, which is engaged in training for the civil aviation proposed to invest $288.75 million for the development and training activities. These kind of investments are likely to bring demand for flight Simulator market.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the Flight Simulator market with a share of more than 35%, owing to strict guidelines imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Aviation Regulations (FARs).

2. Flight simulator market report forecasts that Full flight segment is likely to register largest share as it offers high fidelity, reliability and accurately stimulates the aircraft environment.

3. Commercial segment is the largest segment for Flight Simulator market. Rise in the global air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the aviation industry, which is leading to the demand for commercial aircraft deliveries.

4. Major players in the Flight Simulator Market are Airbus Group N.V., Avion Group, CAE, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Elite Simulation Solutions, Flightsafety International, Frasca International, Inc., Indra Sistemas Sa, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Precision Flight Controls Inc.,

Segment Analysis :

Type - Segment Analysis : Full flight Simulator is likely to register highest CAGR of 6.88% during forecast period. These system are getting more popularity due to high fidelity, reliability, simulation accuracy and better at exposing deficiencies like proneness to pilot-induced oscillation (PIO). These systems create sound, motion, and visuals to create realistic training environment and also offer digital electrical control loading and an electric motion system, reducing power consumption and ensuring minimal operational life costs. Several companies are creating opportunity for full flight simulator (FFS) with the increased usage of this simulators. For instance, in june 2018, Airbus introduced the new full flight simulator (FFS) in order to assist the staff training on the Airbus A330 Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT). Similarly, CAE provides the most innovative full-flight simulators (FFS), including the latest CAE 7000XR Series Level D FFS, improving training efficiency, offering advanced capabilities, and increasing operational efficiency.

Application - Segment Analysis : Flight simulator for Commercial application is likely to register a CAGR of 7.32% during forecast period. Rise in the global air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the aviation industry, which is leading to the demand for commercial aircraft deliveries. For Instance, Bell’s Textron Inc. delivered 192 commercial aircrafts in 2018 as compared to 132 in 2017. Similarly, in 2017, Honeywell Inc. Forecasted to deliver 4000 to 4200 civilian aircrafts between 2018-2022. Rising demand in commercial aircrafts will create opportunity for Flight Simulators.

Geography - Segment Analysis : In 2018, North America dominated the Flight Simulator industry market size for about 35.67% market share, followed by APAC and Europe. In North America, strict guidelines imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Aviation Regulations (FARs) regarding use of simulators for training purpose. According to new FAR regulations, Air carriers must compulsory develop training programs using simulators that meet the upgraded requirements. Stringent regulations as such will drive the usage of Flight Simulator market in this region. Similarly high demand for air travel in North America is also one of the major reason for flight simulator market as it increases the need for pilot training. For instance according to the report given by International Air Transport Association (IATA), in 2018, global passenger traffic in North America increased by 6.5% between 2017-18. Increased demand for passenger traffic will create opportunities for new aircrafts there by creating demand for flight simulators.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flight Simulator industry are -

1. Airbus Group N.V.

2. Avion Group

3. CAE Inc.

4. Collins Aerospace

5. Elite Simulation Solutions

