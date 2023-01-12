Wound Debridement Market Latest Trends, Future Prospects, Share, and Forecast with Growth Factors

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wound Debridement Market size in 2019 is estimated to be $4.89 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Wound debridement refers to the procedure of medical removal of necrotic, contaminated and infected tissue from a wound to promote wound healing. Wound Debridement can be carried out by chemical, enzymatic and various other processes to remove unwanted tissue. The growing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic wounds are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in demand for better healthcare and the rising incidence of burn injuries further enhance the overall demand for wound debridement.

Key Takeaways

1. In 2019, North America dominates the wound debridement market owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the presence of developed medical infrastructure.

2. Growing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic wounds are driving the market growth of wound debridement.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the wound debridement market report.

4. The high cost of enzymatic products and the risk of complications are challenging the growth of the market.

Segment Analysis

1. Based on the Product Type, the wound debridement market is segmented into gels, ointments & creams, surgical devices, medical gauzes, mechanical debridement pads, ultrasonic devices and others. The gel is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Gels are having property to avoid enzymatic activity and drug interaction with food and drinks. In addition, no inflammation, less bleeding, and the removal of necrotic tissue safely and without infection are some factors that are contributing to the growth of this segment.

2. Based on the method, the wound debridement market is segmented into the biological method, enzymatic method, autolytic method, mechanical method and others. In 2019, the autolytic method held the largest share of the wound debridement market. Self-healing properties and ease of performance are key factors driving the growth of this segment. The autolytic method is less painful, effective and safe which is also contributing to the growth of this segment.

3. North America dominated the wound debridement market share accounting for 42% of the market in 2019. This is mainly owing to the increase in the prevalence of diabetes and the presence of developed medical infrastructure. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), about 100,000 people suffer from diabetes each year in the U.S. and 25% failed to heal. The American Diabetes Association developed a comprehensive foot examination and risk assessment for patients that can be performed rapidly with minimal equipment.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wound Debridement Industry are

1. Smith & Nephew plc.

2. Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co.

3. KG (L&R Group)

4. Medaxis,

5. DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

