Spray Gun Market Trends, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Rising growth of automotive, healthcare, and furnishing industries are some factors driving the growth of the spray gun market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spray Gun Market size is estimated to be $1.3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The spray gun is equipment developed from the airbrush which sprays paint on a surface by using air pressure. It is used to paint any type of surface such as wood, metal, stone, plastic, or fabric. The airless spray gun is also used to apply paint uniformly on the surface and saves time. Rapid growth in the automotive, healthcare, and furnishing industries and technological advancement are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for luxury furnishing products further magnifies the overall market demand for spray guns during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

1. In 2019, North America dominates the spray gun market owing to the rise in demand for high-pressure spray guns in the automotive sector.

2. Rapid growth in the automotive, healthcare, and furnishing industries and technological advancement are driving the market growth of spray guns.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the spray gun market report.

4. The high cost of the spray gun and strict government regulations are challenging the growth of the market.

Segment Analysis

1. Based on the product, the spray gun market is segmented into nitrogen spray guns and water spray guns. Each of these is further categorized as a manual and automatic spray gun. The manual spray guns are forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Manual spray guns are the most commonly used painting equipment in the automotive, pharmaceutical, and furnishing sectors. Low maintenance costs, excellent operator control, and quick colour change capabilities are contributing to the growth of this segment.

2. Based on the end-user, the spray gun market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceuticals, research and development centres, and others. In 2019, hospitals held the largest share of the spray gun market. This is owing to the increase in healthcare expenditure and the advancement of technology. Also, the rise in Covid-19 cases, infections, and communicable diseases spread in hospitals and medical centres have led to an increase in demand for spray guns for cleaning and disinfection of surfaces.

3. North America dominated the spray gun market share accounting for 46% of the market in 2019. This is mainly owing to the rise in demand for high-pressure spray guns in the automotive sector. North America distributes painting equipment for a variety of products and paints application. Manual spray guns and automatic spray guns are available in diverse configurations to suit a wide range of applications. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to advancements in technology and rising demand for luxury furnishing products.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Spray Gun Industry are -

1. 3M Co.

2. Anest Iwata Corp.

3. Carlisle Companies Inc.

4. EXEL Industries

5. Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd.

