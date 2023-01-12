Animal Genetics Market Share , Trends, Growth Factors, Future scope, Top Key Players with Revenue Analysis

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Genetics Market size is estimated to reach $7.15Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Animal genetics refers to the branch of genetics that deals with the study of genetic diversity and inheritance in domestic and wild animals. This includes gene expression, animal husbandry, and physical genetic traits such as coat colour, body structure, and face shape, among others that depend entirely on genetics. Animal genetics is used to test DNA, test genetic traits, and track genetic diseases. Increasing consumption of animal-derived protein-based dietary supplements and food among individuals across the globe are key factors to drive the growth of the global animal genetics market. Rising disposable income, growing global population, rapid urbanization, and changing food consumption habits of individuals across the globe are some other factors estimated to support the growth of the target market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

1. Geographically, North America’s Animal Genetics market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019 and it is poised to dominate during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the high adoption rate for advanced genetic testing methods and high awareness about animal genetics.

2. The growing global population, rapid urbanization, and changing food consumption habits of individuals across the globe are the factors estimated to support the growth of the target market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Animal Genetics Market report.

4. The stringent rules and regulations associated with animal breeding programs and genetic engineering experiments are anticipated to hamper the market growth of the Animal Genetics market.

Segment Analysis

1. The global Animal Genetics market is segmented on the basis of live animals into Bovine, Canine, Porcine, Poultry, and others. The porcine segment registers for the highest market share in 2019 and is set to continue for the forecast period (2020-2025) owing to various factors, such as the growing penetration of advanced genetic research and a large consumer base for pork meat and its products. Furthermore, the segment is also estimated to grow owing to environmental factors such as comparatively limited land requirements and the low need for the maintenance of animals.

2. The global Animal Genetics market based on genetic materials has Embryos and Semen. The embryos segment registers for the highest market share in 2019 and is set to continue for the forecast period (2020-2025). The segment is set to emerge owing to the higher efficiency of the embryo compared to semen. Embryo transfer is primarily done to increase reproduction rates. The cost of importing the embryos is often lower as compared to semen and postnatal animals, and embryo makes it possible to change the breed of the entire herd within a single generation.

3. The Global Animal Genetics Market by geography had the dominant share in North America in terms of revenue in 2019 owing to the high adoption rate for advanced genetic testing methods and high awareness about animal genetics in countries such as US and Canada in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the growing demand for meat and dairy products and increasing production and consumption of livestock products.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Animal Genetics Industry are -

1. Genus Plc

2. Topigs Norsvin

3. Envigo Corporation

4. CRV Holding B.V

5. Hendrix Genetics BV

