Organic Beef Meat Market Size to Boost USD $15.8 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.1% - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Organic Beef Meat Market size is estimated to reach $15.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Organic foods can be delineated as items that are fabricated deprived of any chemical fertilizer and pesticide. Similarly, Grain-fed beef also called organic beef can be construed as meat which is emanated from animals that are not administered with medications, and antibiotics. The organic beef meat industry outlook is lucrative because of several health hitches associated with regular meat or meat which is processed with the help of antibiotics and other chemicals, and the convenience of opportune food options like processed beef which saves a lot of time in eventful lives of people. Beef is the most common form of food in North American countries like Canada, and the U.S. and this trend is expected to crest due to the availability of organic options. Elevating awareness among people regarding health complications accompanied by chemically processed meat and broadening the population are factors set to drive the growth of the Organic Beef Meat Industry for the period 2022 to 2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organic Beef Meat Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Organic Beef Meat Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 by offering lucrative growth opportunities.

2. The rapid industrialization of the food and beverages market is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Organic Beef Meat Market. The aforementioned market may face colossal backlash in countries like India due to religious values and sentiments and can reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organic Beef Meat Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Organic Beef Meat Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Organic Beef Meat Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Direct, Indirect (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online platforms, Retail stores).

Organic Beef Meat Market Segment Analysis-By Packaging : The Organic Beef Meat Market based on Packaging can be further segmented into Trays (Foam trays, Polyethylene terephthalate trays, and Polypropylene trays), pouches, corrugated boxes.

Organic Beef Meat Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Organic Beef Meat Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Beef Meat Industry are -

1. Danish Crown

2. Tyson Foods Inc

3. Eversfield Organic

4. Perdue Farms

5. Blackwood Valley Beef

