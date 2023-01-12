The Global Birding Initiative, an Online Birding Hub, Acquires BirdingBlitz.org

Global Birding Initiative merges with Birding Blitz

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Birding Initiative is thrilled to announce that it has acquired BirdingBlitz.org, which has been a fantastic resource for thousands of birders and nature enthusiasts in southern Illinois.

GlobalBirdingInitiative.org now includes BirdingBlitz.org, and this new resource hub will be the go-to place for birding enthusiasts to learn more about birds and their identification.

The website will include detailed resources to help identify birds in the field, as well as providing in-depth information on bird biology, ecology and conservation.

Richard Keller, Director at Global Birding Initiative, states: “We’re thrilled about the merger of Global Birding Initiative and BirdingBlitz.org, and we warmly welcome all their fans to our website.”

The merger between the Global Birding Initiative and the BirdingBlitz.org will help to share and promote a passion for birding to a larger audience. By combining the resources and networks of the two organizations, the merged organization will be able to reach more people and inspire them to take up birding as a hobby.

This can be achieved through a variety of means, such as hosting joint events, developing educational resources and programs, and utilizing social media and other online platforms to share information about birding. By promoting birding to a wider audience, Global Birding Initiative aims to create a growing community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about birds and nature conservation.

By bringing together the expertise of both organizations, Global Birding Initiative will develop a more comprehensive database of bird species, with detailed information about their identification, biology, and conservation status. And by providing a state-of-the-art online resource for bird identification, this will help more people learn about and enjoy birds.

The Global Birding Initiative's mission includes a goal of helping people learn more about birds and their biology, and a merger with the Birding Blitz will help to further this goal.

By combining the expertise and resources of both non profit organizations, Global Birding Initiative can offer a wider range of educational programs and resources to help people learn about birds. This will include developing educational materials such as fact sheets, guides, and videos, hosting workshops and lectures, and organizing field trips and other hands-on learning experiences.

In addition, Global Birding Initiative will work with schools and other educational institutions to develop curriculum-based programs that teach students about birds and nature conservation. By offering a variety of educational programs and resources, Global Birding Initiative will help more people learn about and appreciate birds.

Both Global Birding Initiative and BirdingBlitz.org are dedicated to promoting the conservation of birds and their habitats, and a merger between the two organizations will increase their impact in this area.

By combining resources and expertise of both organizations, Global Birding Initiative will have a greater influence in advocating for the protection of birds and their habitats. This will involve lobbying for the adoption of more protective policies, supporting conservation projects on the ground, and raising awareness about the importance of birds and nature conservation through public outreach and education efforts.

In addition, Global Birding Initiative will also work with other organizations and institutions to coordinate conservation efforts and leverage their collective impact. Promoting the conservation of birds and their habitats will help to secure a brighter future for birds and the natural environment.

Also, by bringing together the expertise and resources of both organizations, Global Birding Initiative will be able to attract more support and partnerships. The merged organization will leverage the networks of the two constituent organizations to increase its influence and reach. This will involve collaborating with other organizations, institutions, and experts, and participating in events and conferences to share knowledge and expertise.

For more information on this merger visit: https://globalbirdinginitiative.org/birding-blitz/

About Global Birding Initiative:

Global Birding Initiative is an online guide to birds and bird identification. The mission of Global Birding Initiative is to share its love of birding with others to inspire them to take up birding as a hobby.

In addition to this, the Global Birding Initiative aims to help people learn more about birds and their biology, as a means to promote the conservation of birds and their habitats. Birds symbolize the fragility of all nature, and by protecting them, we can help preserve the planet for future generations.

Finally, Global Birding Initiative serves as a platform for an online community of like-minded people who share a passion for bids and for working together to protect their environment.