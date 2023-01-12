Global Hockey Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Facts, Industry Trend & Analysis, & Future Scope | CAGR 4.7% by 2028
The hockey equipment market was worth around USD 11.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 15.1 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of approx 4.7%NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global hockey equipment market drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the hockey equipment market. The market for hockey equipment is segmented according to product type, sport type, distribution type, and region. The market is divided into sticks, protective equipment, footwear, and other categories based on the kind of product. The hockey equipment market is dominated by the sticks category, which is expected to expand significantly over the projected period. Key players functioning in the global hockey equipment market include Adidas, Grays, Gryphon Hockey, OBO, TK Hockey, ATLAS Hockey, Dita, JDH, Kookaburra, MALIK, Mazon Hockey, Osaka Hockey, Princess Sportsgear, Ritual Hockey, STX.
The hockey equipment market was worth around USD 11.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 15.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% over the forecast period
►Get a FREE PDF Report Sample Copy of the Global Hockey Equipment Market at: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/hockey-equipment-market
Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player's related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions. Frankly Contacting us
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
►2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
►COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
►210 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
►Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request
►2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
►Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
►Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
►Zion Market Research Methodology
Global Hockey Equipment Market Overview
Ice hockey has seen a sharp rise in popularity over the years. One of the most popular sports is hockey. The significant national and international platforms offered for the competition have increased this sport's popularity.
Olympic Games, World Championships, Challenger Series, and World Team Trophy are a few of these platforms. As a result, there has never been a greater chance for hockey equipment makers to increase their brand equity by sponsoring and endorsing well-known athletes and teams in order to outperform their rivals. In addition, there have been more government initiatives in various nations aimed at increasing sports participation. In addition to establishing guidelines, the group coordinates a number of global marketing initiatives and projects.
In addition, IIHF offers coaching services to prepare prospective competitors for upcoming competitions. During the anticipated term, such measures are anticipated to boost market demand for hockey equipment.
Regular hockey players frequently replace their sticks in order to maintain peak performance, which is fueling this market segment's rapid expansion. The market will expand overall in the upcoming year's thanks to ongoing improvements that generate lighter and stronger sticks. The market is split into hockey, roller hockey, hockey, and underwater hockey based on the type of sport.
The market is divided into two categories based on the method of distribution: online and offline. Offline retailers selling hockey equipment continue to be the most successful sales channel. New growth opportunities for hockey equipment companies are being opened up by consumer preference for buying hockey equipment through a variety of retail channels.
►Inquire Before Buying Report Here (Get a Special Discount): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/hockey-equipment-market
The Key Audiences for Global Hockey Equipment Market Report: (Who can Buy Our Report)
►Global Hockey Equipment Market Consulting Firms & Research Institutes
►Industry Leaders & Companies aim to enter the Hockey Equipment market
►Universities and Student
►Service Providers, Product Providers, Solution Providers, and other players in the Hockey Equipment market
►Government Bodies and Associated Private Firms
►Individuals interested to learn about the Hockey Equipment Industry
Hockey Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis
Given that hockey is Canada's national sport, North America accounted for the greatest market share in 2021. The United States, which holds the second-largest proportion of the global market for hockey equipment, is another country where the sport is particularly well-liked. Additionally, the concentration of major companies in the sector in this area is expected to boost sales during the forecast period.
Browse the full “Hockey Equipment Market by Product Type (Sticks, Protective Gear, Footwear, and Others), by Sports Type (Ice Hockey, Roller Hockey, Field Hockey, and Underwater Hockey), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hockey-equipment-market
Although, We Provide Analysis by Following Regions also
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Recent developments:
►Franklin Sports Inc. and Hasbro, a major entertainment conglomerate, merged in 2021. The goal behind this, according to Franklin Sports Inc., is product innovation and the introduction of Non-Expanding Recreational Foam (NERF) sports equipment. The business intends to introduce a number of fresh, cutting-edge products, including the FLEXPLAY hockey set for players.
►ProSharp, a well-known brand in the sports industry, was bought by Bauer Hockey LLC in 2021. The business provides skate sharpening and profiling solutions to satisfy the demands of players and teams. According to Bauer Hockey LLC, the goal of this acquisition is to extend the company's business by providing customized skate fits that take into account customers' shifting preferences.
►Hasbro, a significant entertainment giant, and Franklin Sports Inc. combined in 2021. Franklin Sports Inc. claims that this aims to innovate products and introduce Non-Expanding Recreational Foam (NERF) sporting goods. The company plans to release several innovative new goods, including the FLEXPLAY hockey set for players.
►Bauer Hockey LLC acquired ProSharp, a well-known brand in the sports business, in 2021. The company offers skate profiling and sharpening services to meet the needs of teams and players. According to Bauer Hockey LLC, the aim of this acquisition is to grow the company's business by offering specialized skate fits that take changing consumer preferences into account.
Read Other Reports:
Global Adhesives and Sealants Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/610908291/global-adhesives-and-sealants-market-size-shares-are-likely-to-grow-at-a-cagr-value-of-4-80-by-2028-zion
Global Smart Hospitality Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/610905669/global-smart-hospitality-market-size-and-shares-are-likely-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-29-40-by-2028-zion-market-research
Global Healthcare BPO Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/610901833/global-healthcare-bpo-market-size-and-shares-are-likely-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-1-by-2028-zion-market-research
Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging System Market:- https://www.openpr.com/news/2880101/at-8-4-cagr-ophthalmic-ultrasound-imaging-system-market-size
Global Central Venous Catheters Market:- https://www.openpr.com/news/2880113/global-central-venous-catheters-market-size-is-expected-to-have
Global Kitchen Appliances Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/kitchen-appliances-market
Global Vegan Cosmetics Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vegan-cosmetics-market
Global Travel And Tourism Spending Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/travel-and-tourism-spending-market
Global Hand Dryer Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hand-dryer-market
Global Luxury Footwear Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/luxury-footwear-market
Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
About Zion Market Research