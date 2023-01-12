Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Shares are Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 4.80% By 2028 | Zion
The global adhesives and sealants market size was worth USD 52.10 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 69.0248 billion by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global adhesives and sealants market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the adhesives and sealants market. The global adhesives and sealants market is segregated based on adhesive formulating technology, sealant resin type, application, and region. Based on adhesive formulating technology, the market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, and reactive. The reactive segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on sealant resin type, the market is segmented into silicone, polyurethane, plastisol, emulsion, polysulfide, and butyl. The polyurethane segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, consumer, building & construction, and others. Building & construction dominated the market in 2021. Key players in the global adhesives and sealants market include Arkema S.A., The 3M Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Scott Bader Co., H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Lord Corporation, Sika AG, and Uniseal, Inc.
The global adhesives and sealants market size was worth USD 52.10 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 69.0248 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.80 percent over the forecast period
Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview
A sealant is a semisolid compound used to prevent liquid leakage, whereas an adhesive is a synthetic mix that connects two surfaces to form a single unit. Adhesives and sealants are made from comparable synthetic components & developments and are used in similar applications. Although they are a distinct industry, their presence is evident across end applications. Administrative bodies each have unique characteristics and testing procedures. Adhesives have high shear and stiffness, making them ideal for holding and related applications. Sealants, however, plug gaps and prevent the general growth of substrates. They are often weaker than adhesives but have greater versatility. The sealant's principal function is to ensure that no extraneous particles get between the two surfaces held together by adhesives. Adhesives are widely used in producing items such as camera lenses, PCBs, connectors, and many more. Hot melt adhesive is the most often used glue, which has superior rework ability and reliability. The most prevalent sealants are silicones and urethanes.
The global adhesives and sealants market is primarily driven by the increased usage of adhesives and sealants in electronic products, batteries, and machinery. Furthermore, as seen by their use in electric vehicles, adhesives and sealants are gaining popularity across the world. Adhesives and sealants are employed throughout an airplane's interior, exterior, and engine compartments. Aviation adhesives include acrylics, epoxies, and cyanoacrylates. Due to their advantages over other adhesives, they are used in airplane interiors, exteriors, and engine compartments. Adhesives transport heavier weight stacks and help to ensure that anxiety is distributed evenly across joints.
Adhesives and Sealants Market: Geographical Analysis
The global adhesives & sealants market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Due to expanding domestic demand, rising income levels, and easy access to resources, Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the top manufacturers and consumers of adhesives and sealants. This region's automotive and transportation industries are significant users of adhesives and sealants. The Asia Pacific region's economic growth, particularly in emerging markets such as India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, is driving an increase in the number of infrastructure projects, which is expected to drive demand for adhesives and sealants in building and construction applications.
Recent Development:
November 2020: To fulfill the ever-increasing industrial need for natural-based hygiene solutions, H.B. Fuller has created Full-Care 5885. This glue delivers exceptional performance by combining high-performance 100% cotton bonding with a low usage cost.
February 2020: Henkel has opened two new production plants in Kurkumbh, India, near Pune. The business unit seeks to fulfill the rising need for high-performance solutions in adhesives, sealants, and surface treatment products in Indian industries with a total investment of around USD 57 million.
