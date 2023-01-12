Root Beer Market Share Worth US$935.6 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing trend of nightlife and expanding presence of breweries, nightclubs, and pubs are expected to boost market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Root Beer Market size is estimated to reach $935.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Root beer can be delineated as a North American origin caffeine-free soft drink derived from sassafras roots. This light and crispy drink is frequently flavored with several herbs and roots such as dandelion root, spikenard roots, vanilla beans, cinnamon, honey, licorice root, blackberry bark, etc. The beer comes in Alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic forms. Traditionally produced root beer possesses nearly 2 percent alcohol by volume; however, extra alcohol is introduced several times to impart a solid alcoholic aroma. Owing to the presence of high-fructose corn syrup, root beer contains a plethora of sugar which has drawn the eyes of millennials across the globe. Moreover, the variety of flavor options, a growing number of hospitality venues such as restaurants, cafes, bars, increasing population, spiraling western influence in developing nations, budding disposable incomes, and rising trend of visiting pubs and discos among the younger generation are the factors set to drive the growth of the Global Root Beer Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Root Beer Market highlights the following areas -

1. The North America Global Root Beer Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high demand as the drink is native to the region, high GDP per capita, independent lifestyles of millennials, better retail network, and the high number of bars and nightclubs.

2. The growing trend of nightlife in developing countries with heightening western influence, rising disposable incomes, several flavor options, low ABV content, and augmenting number of bars and nightclubs are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Global Root Beer Market. Deteriorated production and supply chain and excess health complications of root beer consumption reduce market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Root Beer Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Root Beer Market Segment Analysis-By Type : The Global Root Beer Market, based on type, can be further segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The non-alcoholic segment held the largest share in 2021.

Root Beer Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Global Root Beer Market, based on distribution channel, can be further segmented into Off-trade facilities (Specialty stores, Supermarkets, liquor shops, and e-commerce), On-trade channels (restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs, and others).

Root Beer Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Root Beer Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Root Beer Industry are -

1. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc

2. Boylan Bottling

3. Best Damn Brewing co

4. Rhineland Brewing Co

5. Sprecher Brewing Co

