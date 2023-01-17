ANNA Stay becomes World Hotel Building of the Year 2022

ANNA Stay - Tonu Tunnel ANNA Stay - Jorrit 't Hoen ANNA Stay - Jorrit 't Hoen

The cabin has won the World Hotel Building of the Year 2022 Award at the World Architecture Festival in Lisbon, the largest architectural event in the world.

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, January 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The versatile wooden cabin, ANNA Stay , from the Dutch designer Caspar Schols, has won the World Hotel Building of the Year 2022 Award at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) in Lisbon. The WAF is the largest architectural event in the world, and ANNA Stay is being praised for its sustainable design allowing guests to reconnect with themselves and nature. With hand-movable walls and windows, ANNA Stay opens new horizons of lodging in nature.ANNA StayANNA Stay has two protective sliding shells that allow guests to open up and become part of their surroundings. The inner shell is made of double glass, the outer shell is made of wood. By adjusting the two shells ANNA changes and adapts to the weather, people's mood or the occasion. ANNA allows visitors to connect to a reality in which they naturally belong.In wintertime, the insulated wooden shell of ANNA keeps the warmth inside like a thick winter coat. In spring or autumn, the glass keeps the rain outside or lets the sun in to warm up the space. If it warms up too much, visitors can either slide and close the wooden layer to keep the coolness inside or slide the glass layer open to let a cool wind enter. In all seasons guests can live and sleep under the glass or in the outdoors with protective layers within reach. Because ANNA, just like any other organism, responds to the environment and moves with the rhythm of nature, people become part of it instead of being merely a spectator. This way they experience the beauty of a fierce rain shower from under the glass roof, wake up among the birds in the early morning and they are mesmerized at night by the starry sky directly above the bed.That way, by sliding her layers, ANNA takes people by the hand to reconnect step by step, with Mother Nature, which they believe is incredibly important for our own health and the health of our planet. Margriet Sitskoorn, neuroscientist at the university of Tilburg, explains that what happens in the brain while staying at ANNA is actually a strong cognitive response. That is because the whole body is involved in opening up the whole cabin: from the perspective of the brain, visitors create their own outdoors. This is called Embodied Cognition. Which is completely different and many times more powerful than what happens if they just walk outdoors through an ordinary door. Basically, the cabin prepares the brain to open up and connect to the natural environment. And when the brain is fully connected to its natural environment, recovery processes get going which are important to prevent stress and depression, from which so many of us suffer due to the way they live.Sustainable designANNA is modularly developed, which results in short assembly time on site (~5 days) and therefore a minimal ecological disruption. Due to dry connections she can be disassembled and moved at any time without a trace in nature. Besides, ANNA will outlive us, but if ever needed her materials can be separated and reused. To ensure a low transportation footprint, ANNA is designed in such a way that 80% of her unique parts can, via a digital file, be produced locally all over the world. Furthermore, rubber and aluminium extrusion techniques were used, resulting in 26 for ANNA uniquely designed profiles to ensure perfect water and wind tightness. The most innovative part being the patented aluminium rails with integrated wind labyrinth. As materials expand differently in a range of climates and conditions, one massive challenge we met is realizing a combined material tolerance of less than 1 millimetre in the moving parts. They found the solution in a combination of Accoya wood, birch ply and aluminium.About Caspar ScholsAfter high school, Caspar Schols obtained a BSc and a MSc in Physics from the University of Amsterdam, working in his final year of the masters on research at the chip-manufacturer ASML (2015). In that same year he was selected to follow the introduction year at Gerrit Rietveld Academy of Arts. In 2016 he designed and built a Garden House for his mother. The publicity around Garden House led to a number of award nominations. Among which the Dirk Roosenburg award (Eindhoven), Radical Innovation Awards (New York), the Dezeen small building of the year award (London). Garden House became the top-3 most popular architectural project of 2017 in The Netherlands. Around that same time he was awarded a scholarship to study at the Architectural Association in London (2016-2019). At the moment he works on a number of art and architectural projects, among which cabin ANNA, which again received many awards and nominations. For example the A+ Awards (New York) project of the Year (out of 5.000 projects worldwide), The World Hotel Building of the Year at the World Architecture festival and the Arc22 Dutch Architecture Awards as top-3 most innovative Architecture projects of the Netherlands.

