Agro Textiles Market Size to Boost USD 11.9 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.7% - IndustryARC

The increase in demand from the animal husbandry and horticulture industry is driving the demand for Agro Textiles Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Agro Textiles Market size is expected to be valued at US$11.9 billion by the end of the year 2027 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. The increasing demand from the agricultural sector for a better quality of crops, increased productivity and technological advancements are driving the demand for the agro textile market. Furthermore, the commercialization of bio-based agricultural products coupled with raising farming standards and advancement in technologies is also driving the demand for the agro textile market. The increased use of agro textile in horticulture and animal husbandry is also increasing the demand for agro textile market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Agro Textiles Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the agro textiles market owing to increase in population in the region coupled with the increase in agriculture activities is driving the demand for agro textiles market.

2. The growing agricultural industry is also one of the significant factors driving the agro textile market.

3. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the agro-textiles market witnessed slow growth owing to the covid-19 pandemic.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Bird Protection Nets segment held the largest share in the agro textiles market in the year 2021. Bird protection nets are widely used in farming for protecting crops against the harm of the birds and other predators of crops. This helps in protecting the crop against uprooting, breakage and other damages caused by birds.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 35% in the agro textile market in the year 2021. The increase in the population in countries like China, India and Indonesia coupled with the increase in the demand for food is increasing the demand for agricultural and horticulture activities. According to worldometer, the population of China was highest in the world during the year 2020 at an increase of 0.39% from the previous year 2019.

3. Synthetic material segment held the largest share in the agro textiles market in the year 2021. Synthetic materials are man-made and therefore can be customized as per requirement. Synthetic materials are stronger and more durable. Importantly, it can also be personalized according to the job requirement.

4. According to Indian Government, agricultural textiles will form 1.5% of the projected Indian technical textiles market. According to International Trade Centre (ITC) data, Vietnam’s agro-textile and garment exports to Canada in 2019 increased to US$1.1 billion for the first time, a rise of 20% compared to 2018. This will further drive the agro-textiles market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Agro Textiles Industry are -

1. Capatex Ltd.

2. Neo Corp International Ltd.

3. Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

4. Hy-Tex (U.K.) Ltd.

5. Tama Plastic Industry



