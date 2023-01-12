With Clarity’s Home Preview Lets Couples Customize Engagement Rings in 8000+ Ways To “Try Before You Buy”

With Clarity Diamond Engagement Ring - Home Preview - Try Before You Buy

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Home Preview program bridges the gap between online and in-person shopping by allowing couples to select two engagement rings, customize each and try them on from home.

With Clarity, the fastest-growing engagement ring company in the country, is renowned for creating high-quality products and a hassle-free shopping experience for its customers.

A significant step towards its endeavor involves the expansion of its free Home Preview program. Through this, couples can choose two of their favorite engagement rings from the With Clarity website and customize the metal, center stone shape, and carat weight as per their preference. With Clarity then uses 3D printing, a metallic alloy, and diamond simulants to create replica rings that look and feel just like the real thing.

Couples have three days to test the customized rings from the comfort of their home. This time frame allows them to make an important, pressure-free decision. After three days, couples send the rings back with a prepaid shipping label. Then, they can decide to change their ring or finalize the design. The company places a $50 pre-authorization fee for verification of billing information, which is fully refunded once the replica rings are returned; this makes the Home Preview program 100% free.

With an expanding product catalog, With Clarity now offers more than 400 engagement ring designs to preview at home. This is the largest number of rings that are available for preview by any online retailer. In terms of engagement ring customization, With Clarity allows customers to select the size of the center stone, the cut of the center stone (round, oval, princess, etc.) and the metal (platinum or 14K or 18K yellow, white, or rose gold). Couples also have the option to choose between lab-made or earth-mined diamonds for their final ring. The price of the engagement rings will vary depending on customization and can cost anywhere from $320 to $320,000. With the availability of over 90,000 IGI or GIA certified lab grown diamonds and over 150,000 certified natural diamonds, With Clarity has vetted options that make for the perfect engagement rings, stud earrings, pendants and bracelets.

“We wanted to create an experience that alleviates every stress of buying an engagement ring and combines the best of online and offline shopping,” said Anubh Shah, CEO of With Clarity.

Today, more than 60% of women are involved in shopping for and selecting their engagement rings. On average, couples visit five to ten stores before making the final decision.

The Home Preview program enables shopping and customization to be done online and for the rings to be delivered straight to the home. This allows couples to shop together without stepping out of their house, and thereby minimizing the stress and time involved in visiting multiple stores.

An engagement ring is a sentimental and life-changing piece of jewelry, and the number of people purchasing them online continues to increase significantly. With Clarity’s Home Preview program makes the process less stressful and more customer-service oriented so couples can shop online with confidence.

About With Clarity

After a difficult engagement ring shopping experience of their own, the founders of With Clarity, Anubh Shah and Slisha Kankariya, ventured into the innovative process of crafting custom rings using 3D printing. With Clarity’s assortment of fine jewelry, wedding bands, and engagement rings are manufactured in New York and sold exclusively on their website www.withclarity.com.