Levofloxacin Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis with Top Key Players

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levofloxacin Market is forecast to reach $1.9 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Levofloxacin is an antibiotic marketed under the brand name Levaquin used for the destruction of bacteria inside the body. The mechanism of levofloxacin and other fluoroquinolone antimicrobials involves the inhibition of bacterial topoisomerase IV and DNA gyrase. It is an injectable drug and is also marketed in tablet form. This drug is used for the diagnosis of pneumonia, acute bacterial sinusitis, chronic prostatitis, urinary tract infection and others. It is indicated for inhalational anthrax (post-exposure) to reduce the incidence or progression of disease exposure to aerosolized Bacillus anthracis. Budesonide and fluticasone are the replacement for the levofloxacin drug.

Key Takeaways

Rising government initiatives with the objective of improving awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of pneumonia and similar infections is expected to aid the growth of the market.

A rising number of hospitals and retail pharmacies are set to aid the growth of the levofloxacin market.

APAC region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025

Segment Analysis

1. The Skin Infection segment dominated the Levofloxacin market in terms of revenue. The segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8%. Levofloxacin is mostly used in skin infections as it is indicated for the treatment of complicated skin and skin structure infections due to methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, Streptococcus pyogenes, or Proteus mirabilis and others. Skin infections include abscesses, cellulitis, furuncles, impetigo, pyoderma, wound infections and others.

2. The Hospital Pharmacy segment dominated the Levofloxacin market in terms of revenue. As hospital pharmacies hold stock of a larger range of medications, including more specialized and investigational medications. It contains all the forms of dosage and guides in the proper usage of levofloxacin.

3. Based on geography the Levofloxacin market is covered globally viz North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of World (ROW). The market in North America accounts for a major share of 44% in terms of revenue and is projected to maintain its position over the forecast period 2020-2025. Rising number of government initiatives with the objective of improving awareness about the diagnosis. Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period 2020-2025, owing to the major expansion in manufacturing pharmacies.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Levofloxacin Industry are -

1. Aden Healthcare

2. Allenge India Pharma

3. Alna Biotech Private Limited

4. Bestochem

5. Divine Savior Healthcare

