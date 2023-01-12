Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market to Reach US$3.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in production and adoption of EPDM gasket is fuelling the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market size is estimated to reach US$3.7 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. EPDM is Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer which is a copolymer of ethylene, propylene and a small amount of non-conjugated diene monomers (3-9%) that provides cross-linking sites for vulcanization. It is an extremely durable and synthetic elastomer which is highly used in low-slope buildings for roofing. It was accidentally innovated by a German scientist by using a titanium and aluminium-based catalyst and carrying out the reaction in normal atmospheric conditions, which produced a strong, flexible and high tolerant polymer. EPDM is mostly used in cleaning equipment like washing powder, sodium alkali. It is also used in hot water or hot steam for lubricating greases of silicone. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market highlights the following areas -

1. EPDM is mostly used in construction and automotive industries due to its exceptional resistance to environmental factors like UV, Ozone and general weathering.

2. EPDM is heat and whether resistant and ideal for roofing material. It is a recycled product, which is sustainable for the environment as well.

3. Thailand is the largest producer and supplier of EPDM worldwide over recent decades with producers like CALDIC and Rubber Recycle Co. and many more.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Open-cell EPDM sheets held the largest EPDM market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. EPDM sheets are open cell rubber sheets used for various purposes like gaskets, seals and protective padding. The open cell sheets are extremely soft and compressible, used for high flexibility and recovery after compression.

2. According to International Trade Administration, the highest growth can be seen in China as it has the world’s largest vehicle with domestic production expected to reach 35 million by 2025. Based on data from the International Trade Administration, over 25 million vehicles were sold in 2020, including 19.99 million passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicle sales reached 5.23 million units, with an increase of 20% from 2019. Asia Pacific region is expected to represent a high growth in future as well due to the growth potential of developing countries market.

3. Automotive sector held a significant share in global EPDM market in 2021 with a share of over 24%. EPDM is mainly used in automotive and industrial applications. It is used in automotive industry due to its properties like thermal and oxidative stability, chemical resistance, noise reduction property and many more. It also bonds quickly with metal, which gives a strong barrier against weather conditions, road conditions, engine vibrations and environment. It is also steam and water resistant with low electrical conductivity which makes it even more popular.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Industry are -

1. Exxon Mobil Corporation

2. Mitsui Chemicals

3. Lanxess AG

4. Lion Elastomers, LLC

5. The Dow Chemical Company



