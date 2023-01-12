Hernia Repair Market Share , Trends, Growth Factors, Future scope, Top Key Players with Revenue Analysis

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and the growing geriatric population are driving the growth of the hernia repair market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hernia Repair Market size is estimated to be $4.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period 2020-2025. A hernia is a type of disease in which the inner layers of abdominal muscles become weak. It can affect multiple areas such as the navel, groin and others. Herniorrhaphy and hernioplasty are the common types of hernia surgery that helps to prevent hernia disease. The increasing prevalence of hernia and technological advancement are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising adoption of surgeries, growing awareness about hernia disease and rise in the number of medical procedures further enhance the overall market demand for hernia repair during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominates the hernia repair market owing to the increasing prevalence of hernia disorder cases and improved healthcare facilities.

Increased prevalence of hernia and technological advancements are driving the market growth of hernia repair.

2. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the hernia repair market report.

3. The high cost of meshes and long waiting times are challenging the growth of the market.

Segment Analysis

1. Based on the Product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. The mesh fixators are forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is mainly owing to the rising adoption of surgical glue. Moreover, avoiding pressure wounds and simple and effective surgery are contributing to the growth of this segment.

2. Based on the Type, the hernia repair market is segmented into umbilical, incisional, femoral, inguinal, paraumbilical, epigastric and others. In 2019, Inguinal hernia held the largest share of the hernia repair market. Inguinal Hernias are most common in people ages of 75 to 80 and the chances of having an inguinal hernia increase with age. A growing number of Inguinal hernia repair surgeries are contributing to the growth of the hernia repair market.

3. North America dominated the hernia repair market share accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. This is mainly owing to the increasing prevalence of hernia disorder cases and improved healthcare facilities. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 1 million hernia repairs are performed each year in the U.S. and the adoption of hernia repair is approximately 800,000 in the U.S. In addition, the presence of a large number of hernia patients and an efficient and favourable healthcare system are contributing the growth of hernia repair market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hernia Repair Industry are -

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Cook Group Inc.

3. Cousin Biotech

4. Medtronic

5. Dipromed

