Adamant Holdings Surpasses 300000 App Downloads Gives Update on UpOne

Adamant Holding Inc. (CSE:ADMT)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adamant Holding Inc. (CSE: ADMT) (FSE:U06 ) (OTC: UCCPF) (“Adamant” or “the company”) gives update to its Shareholders regarding to UpOne, which will include Upco Pay, the future payment app together with its messenger section Upco Messenger. These filings can be accessed from the SEDAR website.

Overview of UpOne:

The UpOne project is a multifaceted application which includes two main components:

1. Upco Messenger: (Already in the market)

• One of the Lowest Data Usage Messenger (significantly less data consumption than skype or WhatsApp)

• Private, Serverless Communication

• Encrypted Voice and Video Calls

• Fast Messaging and Private Groups

• Call Forwarding

• Ability to call any area code/phone number on the planet via wifi or data usage.

2. Upco Pay (a complete mobile payment systems to be released):

• Wallet creation

• Link to debit/credit card and/or Bank accounts (where supported by region)

• Group Payment

• Gift Card

• QR Payment

• Fund Transfer

• Loyalty Program

Upco Messenger has reached a significant milestone - 300,000 app downloads across the globe and it will be pushed massively in bosnia i Hercegovina to existing retail customers belonging to Europronet (Company under acquisition announced January 12) which currently is doing business and has contracts with the some of most important companies like:

• Coca Cola Beverages;

• Uniqa Osiguranje dd;

• Vienna Osiguranje;

• Hrvatski Telekom dd;

• Infosoft doo;

• Philips Consumer Lifestyle BV;

• Energoinvest dd;

• Raiffeisen Bank dd;

• Intesa Sanpaolo Banka dd;

• Autcon/Eufor (European Union Force in, Supporting the Armed Forces of (AFBiH)).

Brilliance, the whole subsidiary of Adamant is currently updating the app on the Google Play store in order to start supporting the integration with Upco Pay.

Why Upco Pay is not yet in the market?

Adamant has focused primarily on delivering one of the most robust applications to the market and has needed to undergo significant research and development before deciding where to geographically launch and the best time to do so, in order to monetize as fast as possible for the benefits of our Shareholders.

With the current acquisition of Europronet d.o.o. Adamant will have an immediate community (Retail and Business customer) to test and monetize before an official European launch.

Why use UpOne in our digital marketing strategy?

The company has a focus to fix one of the biggest problems in the world – providing financial services to the 2.5 billion people who are ‘unbanked”. Our vertically integrated app will be a one stop platform, that holds a wide variety of services to help accompany users in their day-to-day lives.

“My focus since founding the company almost a decade ago was to fill a gap within the fintech and telecom space. Taking Adamant to this next phase will be a crucial part of our business and will benefit shareholders tremendously as we plan on becoming the next globe player in the fintech space.” – CEO Andrea Pagani

Andrea Pagani, Adamant CEO

apagani@adamantglobal.com

Telephone: +39 334 661 8604

About ADAMANT

ADAMANT Global Holding is the owner of Oktacom Inc, a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business, and Brilliance ltd, a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce; it has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, like SKYPE and WhatsApp.

Website: www.adamantglobal.com

Twitter: @adamantglobal

LinkedIN: Adamant-Global