Global Security Labels Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% By 2030: Zion Market Research

Global Security Labels Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 39.6 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends and Competitive Landscape”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Labels Market By Product Type (Reels And Sheets), By Composition Type (Adhesive, Face Stock, And Release Liner), By Identification Type (RFID, Bar Code And Holographic), By Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Durables, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030. The global security labels market size was worth around USD 24.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 39.6 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Security labels are packaging products that resemble stickers and are attached to the overall packaging to safeguard the contents of the package and reassure customers that they have not been tampered with. Due to their numerous protective and instructional features, these labels also guard against product theft from warehouses or retail locations.
Readers of these security labels supply the specific details on each piece of content, including its origin and contents. In contrast, if a product is being stolen, the devices installed at the entry and exit gates of many retail establishments scan the item and determine if the labels were removed at the cash register or not.
In the upcoming years, the global security labels market will develop due to rising demand from the food & beverage industry and the retail sector. The market benefits from the e-commerce sector's rapid growth.
Future market growth may also be accelerated by other end-use industries like consumer durables, electronics, and logistics. In addition, it is expected that the market would grow in the future due to population growth and changing lifestyles. In the near future, high demand for electronics, healthcare, and pharmaceutical products could accelerate market expansion.
The market for security labels is primarily driven by rising awareness of the need for protection against fraudulent information and the validity of product details. The consumer durables sector's enormous demand for security labels will fuel the expansion of the global market in the ensuing years.
The global security labels market is segmented based on product type, composition type, identification type, industry vertical, and region.
Based on the product type, the market is segmented into reels and sheets. The sheets segment held the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue this pattern during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributed to the wide acceptance of sheets among consumers across the sector. However, the reels segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Geographically, the global security labels market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share owing to developing the industrial network in this region. China is expected to emerge as the largest consumer of security labels due to the highest demand from the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer durables industries.
India and Brazil are other regional segments that accounted for significant growth in the security labels market. The increasing population and disposable income in these regions are anticipated to witness growth in the future. Besides, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to increasing awareness of the authenticity of information among people.
Recent Development:
In April 2019, the leader in information and authentication services, Authentix, recently announced that it had acquired Security Print Solutions Limited ("SPS") through Authentix Limited, a company established in the United Kingdom. SPS, established in the UK, is a market leader in offering high-security print solutions to a wide range of international customers. High-security tax stamps, a variety of security labels, and other papers, including proprietary and multi-layered security technologies, are only a few of the company's widely varying product offerings. SPS has been at the forefront of creating novel, patentable processes for more than 30 years, fusing print innovation with cutting-edge technology and years of skill. Through this acquisition, the company expanded the range of services it offers to clients who need brand protection while also growing the help it provides for government tax recovery programs.
In September 2021, a Digital Security Label (DSL) was introduced by U-Nica, a Swiss firm that specializes in digital trademark protection, to give brand owners cost-effective technology that enables them to safeguard and trace their products using a cloud-based management system. DSL is a customizable adhesive label that interacts with the product and packaging and permits uninterrupted manufacture. A scryptoTRACE code, serialization, and PixelCloud are its three main components.
The global security labels market is dominated by players like:
Avery Dennison Corporation
3M
CCL Industries
Honeywell International Inc.
UPM
OpSec
Brady Worldwide Inc.
Holosafe Security Labels
Star Label Products
DATA LABEL
Watson Label Products
Covectra Inc.
MEGA FORTRIS GROUP
Label Lock
All4Labels Smart + Secure GmbH
Smartrac Technology GmbH
Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd
CILS International
Tamperguard
The global security labels market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Reels
Sheets
By Composition Type
Adhesive
Face Stock
Release Liner
By Identification Type
RFID
Bar Code
Holographic
By Industry Vertical
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Consumer Durables
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
