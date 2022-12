Global Flexible Packaging Market Size to Boost US$206.1 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 4.3% - Zion Market Research

Global Flexible Packaging Market Size Global Flexible Packaging Market

Global flexible packaging market was worth around $160.1 bn in 2021 & is estimated to grow to about $206.1 bn by 2028, a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global flexible packaging market size was worth around USD 160.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 206.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.3 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance marketโ€™s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.Owing to rapid innovations and changing demands for packaging across the world, the flexible packaging market has emerged as a lucrative market for packaging companies. Flexible packaging companies are expected to face new challenges as more countries impose strict laws against the use of plastics in packaging.The flexible packaging market growth can be boosted by capitalizing on the trend of sustainable packaging that has taken over the world. Consumers across the world ate more aware of the environment than ever and the demand for sustainable products is higher than ever before, this is expected to have a major impact on the flexible packaging market that could positively boost growth by the end of the forecast period. Moreover, the lack of proper recycling infrastructure could negatively impact flexible packaging adoption on a global scale and act as a major restraint to the flexible packaging market through 2028. The increasing focus on waste management and strict laws against the use of plastics is also expected to slow down the flexible packaging market growth over the forecast period. The increasing focus on waste management and strict laws against the use of plastics is also expected to slow down the flexible packaging market growth over the forecast period.The COVID-19 pandemic toppled multiple markets and the flexible packaging market was one of them, this led to a major decline in sales of flexible packaging across the world. Shuttering of multiple sales and distribution channels had a negative impact on demand for flexible packaging during the pandemic and this subsequently created a loss situation for multiple flexible packaging companies in this era. The COVID-19 pandemic toppled multiple markets and the flexible packaging market was one of them, this led to a major decline in sales of flexible packaging across the world. Shuttering of multiple sales and distribution channels had a negative impact on demand for flexible packaging during the pandemic and this subsequently created a loss situation for multiple flexible packaging companies in this era. However, the flexible packaging market is predicted to perform well in the post-pandemic era as the world returns to normal and the production of goods and flexible packaging capacity returns to normal. The global flexible packaging market is segregated based on type, material, technology, application, and region. Based on application, the global market is distinguished into food, beverage, pharma & health care, personal care & cosmetics, and others (including consumer goods, oil & lubricants, agriculture, automotive, household products, tobacco, and sporting goods). The food and beverages segments are expected to continue to be the most lucrative application for flexible packaging market growth owing to the rising consumption of food and beverages by the growing population of the world.Owing to rising disposable income, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see a bright outlook over the forecast period with China and India being the most prominent markets in this region. Rising sales of products, increasing e-commerce activity, the presence of key flexible packaging manufacturers, and rapid industrialization are some of the major factors that govern the flexible packaging market in this region. Europe is also expected to hold a significant market share as demand from the pharmaceutical sector sees a substantial increase through 2028.Key players functioning in the global flexible packaging market includeSealed Air Corporation (US)Amcor (Australia)Berry Global Inc. (US)Mondi (South Africa), Sonoco (US)Huhtamaki (Finland)Coveris (Austria)Transcontinental Inc. (Canada)Clondalkin Group (The Netherlands).Recent developments:In February 2022, Uflex an Indian leader in flexible packaging solutions announced the launch of its new line of products. The new line of packaging solutions is sustainable and eco-friendly and are free from CO2 emissions and offers solutions for multiple end-use industry verticals. The global flexible packaging market is segmented as follows:By TypeBagsWrapsPouchesRollstockOthers (include Labels, stick packs, and sachets)By MaterialPlasticAluminum FoilOthers (Include Coating, Ink, Coating, And Adhesive)By TechnologyFlexographyRotogravureDigital PrintingOthers (Include Screen, Offset, And Letterpress Printing)By ApplicationFoodBeveragePharma & Health CarePersonal Care & CosmeticsOthers (Includes Consumer Goods, Oil & Lubricants, Agriculture, Automotive, Household Products, Tobacco, And Sporting Goods)By RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of the Middle East & Africa