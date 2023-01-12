Acrylic Coatings Market worth $49.2 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 4.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing adoption of environmentally friendly coatings and organic coatings is propelling the Acrylic Coatings Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Acrylic Coatings Market size is forecast to reach US$49.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Acrylic coatings are well known as organic coatings that are widely preferred in both architectural and industrial applications. These coatings are manufactured from acrylic and methacrylic polymers. Acrylic coatings find their application in many end-use industries due to their super adhesion to non-porous surfaces. The coatings also offer some excellent properties including anti-corrosion, superior hardness, high finishing, and high alkali resistance. Acrylates have found their application in the manufacturing of copolymers which are used for coatings & paints, sealants, adhesives, and others. The growth in the industrial and manufacturing sector is one of the major factors driving the market growth for acrylic coatings. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Acrylic Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific region will dominate the market and is expected to register a high CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rapid industrialization and growing FDI in the manufacturing sector are boosting regional growth.

2. The growing demand for advanced coating along with the adoption of environmentally sustainable formulations among end-users are positively supporting the market growth between the forecast period.

3. Furthermore, high adoption of waterborne acrylic basecoats among prominent automotive players such as Toyota, Ford, and Hyundai are positively impacting market growth

4. The acrylic coatings are preferred over regular coating due to their wide pigment compatibility, environmental friendliness, and low drying time.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on the technology, the market is categorized into waterborne, solvent-borne, powder coatings, UV cured coatings, radiation cured coatings, and others. The waterborne segment accounted for more than 30% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the acrylic coatings market in 2020 up to 40%, owing to the rapid growth in the infrastructural and automotive sector in the region. Rapid industrialization along with the presence of developing nations in the region are also supporting the market growth for acrylic coatings. The increasing consumer spending and strong economic growth are some of the major factors expected to propel the regional growth during the forecast period.

3. Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into building & construction, general industry, automotive, furniture, marine, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and others. The building & construction segment accounted for more than 25% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Acrylic Coatings Industry are -

1. Akzo Nobel N.V.,

2. Sumitomo,

3. BASF SE,

4. Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.,

5. DIC Corporation,



