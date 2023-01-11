Submit Release
The President of Uzbekistan to take part in the Voice of the Global South Summit

UZBEKISTAN, January 11 - On January 12, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, will take part in the plenary session of the Voice of the Global South Summit.

The event, which will be held online under the chairmanship of the Indian side, will also be attended by the heads of state and government of Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and others. Delegations from 120 countries are invited to take part in the summit.

The summit, held under the India G20 Presidency, aims to exchange views and develop concrete proposals for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation to promote the interests and solve urgent problems of developing countries, including in the economy, ecology, energy and food security, healthcare, human resource development, innovation, tourism, and other areas.

Source: UzA

The President of Uzbekistan to take part in the Voice of the Global South Summit

