Mining industry projects considered

UZBEKISTAN, January 11 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of projects to expand coal and uranium production.

As the economy and population in the country grow, the demand for energy increases. To meet this need, coal mining is also expanding along with all energy resources. Over the past five years, the production of this raw material has increased from 4 million tons to 5 million 300 thousand tons per year.

According to estimates, the coal reserves in Uzbekistan are about 2 billion tons. The Head of the state set the task of effectively using this potential and consistently increasing production volumes.

During the presentation, the responsible persons reported on the ongoing work in this direction.

In particular, the modernization project of the Shargunkumir JSC will be completed this year. This will make it possible to produce up to 900,000 tons more high-quality coal in the country.

The President noted the possibility of further expanding high-quality coal production through the development of the Shargun and Baysun deposits. The need for attracting investors to the development of deposits and the implementation of new projects was emphasized.

Uranium mining is an important branch of the mining industry in the country. On July 14, 2022, a Presidential Resolution was adopted to increase the volume of uranium mining and processing at the Navoiuran State Enterprise. Measures have been identified to double its production to 7.1 thousand tons by 2030.

At the meeting, the main attention was paid to the implementation of these measures.

Information was provided on projects implemented jointly with the French company Orano Mining. The President gave instructions on accelerating cooperation projects to improve the efficiency of uranium mining and processing, exploration of new uranium deposits within the framework of this collaboration.

Source: UzA