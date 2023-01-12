Solvent Based Coatings Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the solvent based coatings global market. As per TBRC’s solvent based coatings market forecast, the global solvent based coatings market size is expected to grow from $58.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The nature of quick-dry in solvent-based coatings benefits their application in humid environments and thereby contributes to the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest solvent based coatings market share. Major players in the solvent based coatings market include BASF, AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Henkel, Valspar, 3M, HB Fuller, Eastman Chemical Company.

The adoption of PET technology is increasing as it enables the homogenous distribution of mineral particles during painting. It is an acrylic polymer capable of encapsulating mineral pigments in the organic phase, which is a solvent phase. The main performance of the coatings comes from the bulk of the binder composition. However, additional polymer features such as crosslinking, oxidative or UV (Ultra Violet) curing, and specific morphology can boost overall performance, improving the dirt pick-up resistance in most cases. PET technology is being widely adopted by many customers and establishments to improve paint longevity and enhance resistance to climate variations and dirt from manmade and natural sources. Some of the major companies that have adopted this technology are Vermont Photo Inkjet, AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams Company, and RPM International Inc.

Solvent Based Coatings Market Segments

By Type: One Component System Solvent Borne Coating, Two Component System Solvent Borne Coating

By Application: Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings, Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings, Printing Inks

By Industry Vertical: Utilities, Oil & Gas Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Hospitals, Other Industry Verticals

By Geography: The solvent based coatings global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The solvent based coatings global market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

