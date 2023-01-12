Roselle Market Size Expected to Reach US$248.3 million with CAGR of 8.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Beverages play a substantial role in meeting total water intake needs and are a major contributor to overall nutrient and caloric intake .

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Roselle Market Size is estimated to reach $248.3 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Roselle is a shrub, also called Hibiscus sabdariffa, belongs to the family Malvaceae & locally called “karkade” & successfully grown in tropical & sub-tropical climates. It can be found in the form of powder & liquid. Roselle is used in food, Cattle feed, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals & pharmaceuticals. Roselle is a multi-use plant, whose outer leaves (calyx) also known as sorrel is frequently used in the production of jam, jelly, juice, wine, syrup, gelatins, puddling, cake frosting, ice-cream & flavoring, salad dressing. It contains vitamins (K, B12, B6 & E, Ascorbic acid). It has anti-inflammatory & exfoliating properties as a result it has become vital raw material in the cosmetics industry. Roselle is widely utilized in various countries for medical and industrial purposes. It's used to treat hypertension, pyrexia, and liver damage in China, as well as in Ayurvedic medicine. Roselle powder is beneficial for a variety of ailments, including inflammation and diabetes. Furthermore, its extract has antibacterial properties against a variety of pathogenic microorganisms, lowering the risk of certain infectious disorders.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Roselle Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 to a rise in the demand for Roselle Market in the food & beverage industry, Cosmeceuticals, Pharmaceutical. Roselle is used for medicinal & industrial applications in various countries, In China, it is used to treat hypertension, pyrexia & liver damage, Roselle powder is also used to treat type 2 diabetes, which helps the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. However, the Overconsumption of Roselle is expected to hamper the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Roselle Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Roselle Market Segmentation Analysis- By Form: Roselle Market based on the form can be further segmented into Powder and Liquid. Powder held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The powder form of Roselle is widely used in jelly, jam, juice, wine, syrup, cake, gelatin, and ice cream.

Roselle Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : Roselle Market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Online Channels & others. Online Channels held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Roselle Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Roselle Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Roselle Industry are -

1. Roselle Farms.

2. Guangzhou Running Tea Co; Ltd

3. Thai Organic Life

4. Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd

5. Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd.

