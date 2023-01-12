Emergency Food Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Emergency Food Market growth is being driven by the boost in demand for emergency food products and surge in government initiatives and policies on food supply

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Emergency Food Market size is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Emergency food is a product that is stored and consumed in case of an emergency. In a world where tragedies can strike without warning, there's a chance that food supplies will be cut off. At that critical juncture, emergency food can keep any person alive until aid arrives or the routes to a person's food source are cleared. Cooking and refrigeration may or may not be required for emergency food. Foods like canned juice, infant food, non-perishable pasteurized milk, dry cereals, and refrigerated foods are partaken and conserved for unforeseen circumstances or in the event of an emergency. Emergency food supplies are useful not only in an emergency but also for an assortment of other demographic groups. Open or unopened packages of luncheon meat can be frozen for one to two months, according to a paper released by Food Safety Government. The storage needs for dairy products are diverse. Bread has a three to five-day shelf life when stored at 70°F ambient temperature. Emergency food can be kept chilled and reheated quickly, or it can be served hot. It is the best option for long-term storage, emergency situations, and outdoor activities like hiking and camping.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Emergency-Food-Market-Research-507305

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Emergency Food Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Emergency Food Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the erratic climatic conditions requiring food with longer shelf life and deserving to be partaken resulting in greater demand for emergency food products like ready-to-eat meals, cereals, and dried fruits.

2. Emergency Food Market growth is being driven by the boost in demand for emergency food products and the surge in government initiatives and policies on food supply. However, volunteers are a vital portion of numerous food pantry operations, frequently performing an assortment of tasks inclusive of collecting, organizing, and distributing food, and managing volunteers are challenging which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Emergency Food Market.

3. Emergency Food Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Emergency Food Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507305

Segmental Analysis:

Emergency Food Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The Emergency Food Market based on product type can be further segmented into Ready to Eat Meals, Protein or Fruit Bars, Dry Cereals or Granola, Peanut Butter, Dried Fruit, Canned juice, Non-perishable Pasteurized Milk, and Infant Food. The Non-Perishable Pasteurized Milk segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the fact that product penetration of different

Emergency Food Market Segment Analysis – By Sales Channel : The Emergency Food Market based on product type can be further segmented into E-Commerce Channel and Offline Channel - Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Stores, and Others.

Emergency Food Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The Emergency Food Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Emergency Food Industry are -

1. General Mills Inc

2. Kellogg Company

3. CHB Group

4. THE COCA COLA COMPANY

5. The Kraft Heinz Company

Click on the following link to buy the Emergency Food Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507305

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Emergency Stations Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18100/emergency-stations-market.html

B. Europe Pet Food Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/9551/europe-pet-food-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062