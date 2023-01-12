Reflective Gloves Market Size Expected to Reach US$2.5 billion with CAGR of 4.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing biking and cycling activities Demand for Reflective Gloves Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The global Reflective Gloves Market size is forecasted to reach US$2.5 billion after growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. The reflective gloves are designed to reflect the light and provide high visibility in roads, traffic, cycling, and other activities. It is prepared from high visibility coloring, reflective materials including cotton, polyester, modacrylic, dacron, teflon, and others. The reflective gloves are used for applications in maintenance work, road construction, traffic control, mining activities, and other low-light areas. Moreover, the increasing demand of reflective gloves with high visibility in the traffic control and construction activities is driving the global reflective gloves market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Reflective-Gloves-Industry-Market-Research-511841



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Reflective Gloves Market highlights the following areas -

1. The global reflective gloves market size will increase owing to its growing demand in road construction sites, oil and gas sites, mining, outdoor sports, utilities, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global reflective gloves market owing to the highest demand from major end-use industries, along with growth in construction and infrastructure, manufacturing sites and development in mining sector, thereby boosting the demand for reflective gloves.

3. The demand of global reflective gloves market in the construction industry is growing due to major application in traffic control, mine sites, building, road construction, and others.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511841



Segmental Analysis:

1. By application, the traffic control segment accounted for the largest share in the global reflective gloves market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period. The demand of reflective gloves is growing in the traffic control applications owing to its excellent visibility, light reflectivity in low light or night time.

2. By geography, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global reflective gloves market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.9% during the forecast period. The robust growth of reflective gloves in this region is influenced by rising demand from various end-use industries such as construction, oil and gas, utilities sector, and others.

3. By end-use industry, the construction segment held the largest global reflective gloves market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 4.1% during the forecast period. The reflective gloves have major application in the road construction, traffic control, and other building sites.

4. The reflective gloves have a growing demand for biking, cycling, bike rides, and other activities. This is due to its properties such as light reflectivity in low light conditions, high visibility, and elasticity.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Reflective Gloves Industry are -

1. Avery Dennison

2. HaltzGloves LLC

3. 3M

4. Nippon Carbide Industries

5. Madico



Click on the following link to buy the Reflective Gloves Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511841



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Protective Gloves Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Protective-Gloves-Market-Research-500220

B. Disposable Gloves Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16028/disposable-glove-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062