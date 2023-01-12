At 7.84% CAGR, Cement & Cement Additives Market Size Worth $23.46 billion by 2026 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Consumption of Cement

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cement & Cement Additives Market size is forecast to reach $23.46 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.84% during 2021-2026. Globally, the usage of cement additives for infrastructure is increasing as they optimize the cement properties. Cement additives are bifurcated into grinding aids, strength enhancer, and performance enhancers, thus it is used in cement grinding process. Thus, cement & cement additives are used as a filler material and are used to obtain a smooth surface of the building floor. Therefore, increasing the exportation of cement is estimated to grow the market size. According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statics (DGCIS), in India, the exportation of cement increased by 433.87 million tons in 2018 compared to 374.78 million tons in 2017. Apart from this, cement contains sodium gluconate as they improve cement additives strength and has various properties such as non-toxic, non-corrosion, soluble in water, and biodegradable. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cement & Cement Additives Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominated the cement & cement additives market owning to developing infrastructural projects from economically developed and developing countries such as India, China, Japan, Malaysia, and others.

2. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India plans to spend US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure projects through the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) by 2023.

3. Increasing consumption of sodium gluconate can improve the workability and strength of concrete and has various properties such as corrosion inhibitors, water stabilizers, and others. Thus, it can be used as a concrete retarder in the construction industry.

4. Additionally, rising consumption of grinding aids organic compound for high-performance cement as they increase the strength of cement additives and reduce the energy which consumed during cement grinding.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The cement type segment is expected to lead the global cement & cement additives market in 2020. Portland cement reduces permeability and increased brittleness, compared to normal cement concrete. Portland cement is used to increase toughness, impact, and tensile strength, and eliminate temperature during construction.

2. Asia Pacific dominated in cement & cement additives market in 2020 with 41%. Rapid investment in construction activities in Asian countries is further fueling the growth of the global cement & cement additives market.

3. Residential construction held the largest share in the cement & cement additives market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cement admixture is widely used in building infrastructures as the additives contain sodium gluconate that are non-toxic, non-corrosive, and readily biodegradable.

4. The transportation of cement is very cost-efficient. Cement is mainly used as a binder in concrete and has various properties such as moisture resistance, easy workability, provides strength to masonry, and others. Thus, cement is highly required for the construction of housing, hospital, bridges, and other construction.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cement & Cement Additives Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. AkzoNobel NV

3. DowDupont Inc

4. Heidelberg Cement

5. W.R. Grace and Company



