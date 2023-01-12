Global Meat-Free Foods Market size is estimated to be US$8,450 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing awareness about the benefits of meat-free products and an increasing vegan population are some of the factors driving the Global Meat-Free Foods Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Meat-Free Foods Market size is estimated to reach $8,450 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Meat-free foods are considered plant-based foods that include vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, herbs, spices, and grains and are mostly consumed by vegetarians. Plant-based meat is increasingly becoming a part of a vegan diet, in which people live a vegetarian lifestyle free of animal products. Plant-based diets are high in fiber and phytonutrients, and they include all of the required protein, fats, carbs, vitamins, and minerals for optimal health. Pea protein is a great plant-based protein for people who have dairy or soy allergies or intolerances. Mycoprotein is a protein-rich, sustainable dietary source generated from fungi that helps to lower total cholesterol levels, especially in people with hyperlipidemia. Meat-free products include cottage cheese that contains plenty of fresh herbs and is used as a dip for vegetables or bread. One of the most appealing reasons for vegetarians' interest in soy and soy cuisine is the protein quality of soybeans. Meat-free goods provide a full meat gourmet experience without the use of any animals. Owing to the transformation of eating habits, the demand for plant-based or meat-free products is growing to provide new avenues to market growth. Changing patterns of consuming food among consumers and the growing trend of avoiding animal-based food gives rise to the need for meat-free products are some of the factors driving the Global Meat-Free Foods Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Meat-Free Foods Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to increased consumer awareness of the hazards of consuming poisoned meat products, as well as the high consumption of vegetarian meat products. In reaction to the increased consumption of plant-based foods, particularly plant-based meat, consumers' perceptions of food sustainability and safety are projected to shift even more. Starbucks added a breakfast sandwich to its menu in the majority of its U.S. stores in 2020. To suit consumer demand, the sandwich includes plant-based sausage.

2. Growing awareness about the benefits of meat-free products and an increasing vegan population are some of the factors driving the Global Meat-Free Foods Market. However, the high cost of meat-free products is one of the factors impeding the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Meat-Free Foods Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Meat-Free Foods Market Segment Analysis- By Source : The global meat-free foods market based on the source can be further segmented into Soy, Pea, Wheat, and Others. Soy held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Global Meat-Free Foods Market Segment Analysis- By Product : The global meat-free foods market based on end-users can be further segmented into Plant-based Burgers, Plant-based Patties, Plant-based Sausages, and Others.

Global Meat-Free Foods Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : The global meat-free foods market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Meat-Free Foods Industry are -

1. Impossible Foods Inc.,

2. Beyond Meat,

3. Planterra Foods,

4. Beyond Meat Food Co. Ltd.,

5. Kellog Co.,

