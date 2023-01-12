Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market Revenue to Cross US$7.6 billion by 2027, Predicts IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising healthcare spending and proliferating COVID-19 infections are Expected to Boost Product Demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market size is estimated to reach $7.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Plastic healthcare packaging can be delineated as a process taken into consideration while packing various pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Plastic packaging acts as a shield and extends protection from outer environment contaminations and damages. Different types of materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and low density polyethylene plastics are used to fabricate such packaging. Nowadays, contemporary biodegradable plastics are emerging as a prominent alternative to other forms of plastic as they decompose effortlessly and pose no threat to the environment. Moreover, plastic packaging is cost-effective as compared to other alternatives and offers state-of-the-art protection due to its high rigidity, water-proof, and flexible nature. Besides plastic, there are various other types of medical packaging which include paperboard, containers, aluminum foils, and others. To prevent drug counterfeiting, governments and health agencies around the world have made serialization mandatory under which exclusive codes are printed on drug packages. The plastic healthcare packaging market outlook is fairly fascinating as demand for pharmaceuticals is sky-rocketing due to escalating hospitalizations. The growing chronic illnesses, intensifying covid infections, and accruing research and developmental activities are the factors set to drive the growth of the Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Heightening healthcare funding and demand for pharmaceuticals as various health complications are roaming around the world at an unremitting pace which is said to be a preeminent factor driving the growth of the Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market. Nevertheless, rising plastic pollution and rigorous government policies are said to reduce market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market Segment Analysis-By Type : The Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market based on the type can be further segmented into bottle packaging, vial packaging, blister packaging, jars packaging, syringe packaging, tubes and inhaler packaging, and others.

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market Segment Analysis-By Material : The Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market based on material type can be further segmented into HDPE, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), biodegradable plastics, and others.

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plastic Healthcare Packaging Industry are -

1. Tekni-Plex

2. Aphena Pharma Solutions

3. United drug

4. Sealed Air

5. Beacon Converters

