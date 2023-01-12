Unmanned Aerial System Market Forecasted to hit $56.5 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 15.1%

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in adoption of UAVs due to its use in various applications like mapping, inspection, cargo handling, surveillance have driven the growth of the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Unmanned Aerial System Market is expected to reach US$56.5 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2026. Unmanned aerial systems are designed in such as way that they are operated autonomously without a pilot onboard and generally uses equipment to control it remotely such as through ground control stations or remotely piloted air systems. These are used majorly in military applications in boarder surveillance. Technological advancement such as surge in usage of Artificial Intelligence has surged the capabilities of UAVs such as takeoff, satellite navigation, satellite surveillance, data capture, data transmission, and data analysis without human intervention.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19806

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Unmanned Aerial System Market highlights the following areas –

• Rise in adoption of UAVs due to its use in various applications like mapping, inspection, cargo handling, broadcasting, surveillance and others have driven the growth of the market.

• The multi rotor UAVs are dominating the market owing to its simple construction and maintenance along with cost effectiveness along with limited endurance and speed, making them unsuitable for large scale aerial mapping, long endurance monitoring and long-distance inspection such as pipelines, roads and power lines.

• The Military sector is witnessing a significant growth in the market as these UAVs are widely procured in military applications like mapping, real time video, HD pictures, communication among others.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - The Multi Rotor segment is growing at a significant market value of 18.2% in the forecast period. The multi rotor drones are used in applications like aerial photography, aerial video surveillance and others. One of the predominant driving factors for multi rotor UAVs is the cheapest availability and the easiest way to manufacture them.

• By End Users - Military is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 16.9% the forecast period, as the UAVs are used as target decoys, combat missions, research and development, supervision and others. The technological developments in the UAVs have led to availability of feasible technical solutions for airframes, flight controls, communication and base stations.

• By Geography - Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market in North America region held a significant market share of 36.6% in 2020. The adoption of UAVs in military applications, commercial applications and others are also witnessing the growth of UAVs in North America. Furthermore, many organizations like AirMap, Drone Map, Teal, Drone Seed, Cape and Others have also funded different technologies related to unmanned aerial vehicles thereby driving the growth of the market.

Click on the following link to buy the Unmanned Aerial System Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19806

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Unmanned Aerial System Industry are -

1. DJI

2. AerovironmentInc.

3. Parrot Drones SAS

4. Precision AWK

5. Airbus SAS

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19806/unmanned-aerial-system-market.html

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Linear Encoder Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7383/industrial-motors-market-report.html

B. Optical Imaging Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Automotive-Motors-Market-Research-501037

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062