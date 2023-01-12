Satellite Ground Equipment Market to Hit US$54.8 Billion by 2027, Says IndustryARC
Satellite Antenna for maximum reliability and security drive the growth of the Satellite Ground Equipment Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Satellite Ground Equipment Market is expected to reach US$54.8 Billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 19.6% during 2022-2027. The Satellite Ground Equipment is considered as the complete portfolio of the Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE), which are integrated to ensure successful collecting and streaming satellite data. The Satellite Ground Equipment Industry has experienced a massive growth rate due to the impeccable advancement of radio communication solutions such as noc equipment, growing demand of mobile radio communications, and significant deployment of public safety applications.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Satellite Ground Equipment Market highlights the following areas –
• North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of 38% in 2021, along with Europe, owing to the eminent requirement for responsive defense forces, massive investments for breakthrough custom-designed satellites, along with rigorous commercial services demand for satellite bandwidth and network solution.
• The Antennas is analysed to hold the highest share and grow at highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the exponential integration of Antennas to aim transmit and receive satellite communications.
• The M2M Satellite Communication technologies is majorly driven by the potential launches of cloud-based solutions, and growing demand from various end-users to expand their business reach globally, are estimated to drive the Satellite Ground Equipment Market.
Segmental Analysis:
• By Product - The Satellite Ground Equipment Market is segmented into NOC Equipment, VSAT Equipment, Antennas, Power Units, Gateways, Test and Monitoring Equipment and others. The Antennas is analysed to hold the highest share and grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
• By Application - Satellite Ground Equipment Market is segmented into IoT/M2M, Communication, Earth Observation & Meteorology, Military & Intelligence, Scientific Research & Exploration, Weather and other. The communication segment held the major share of 34% in 2020 in the Satellite Ground Equipment Market, due to the successful introduction of game-changing software for the satellite communication industry along with new business opportunities to expand remote location operation and real-time asset monitoring.
• By Geography - North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of 38% in 2021, along with Europe, owing to the eminent requirement for responsive defense forces, massive investments for breakthrough custom-designed satellites, along with rigorous commercial services demand for satellite bandwidth and network solution.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Satellite Ground Equipment Industry are -
1. EchoStar Corp.
2. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
3. NovelSat
4. Viasat Inc.
5. VT iDirect, Inc.
