“Get Mahoney!” Available by Jim Mahoney - Hollywood Golden Age PR Advisor to Sinatra, Gable, Carson, Hope and many more

From Gable to Garland and from The Stones to Sinatra, my job was to keep the sweet smell of success from turning into the foul stench of scandal. I’m just a lucky kid from Culver City who made good.”LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood super-insider, Jim Mahoney, whose career spanned 60+ years at the height of the entertainment industry’s Golden Age, has released his long-awaited memoir entitled, “Get Mahoney!: A Hollywood Insider’s Memoir”. Mahoney's tome takes us from his early years working directly for Clark Gable (at Gable’s request) and for studio chief, Louis B. Mayer, in MGM studio's PR department through the turbulent 60s and 70s with the Rat Pack and others. “Get Mahoney!” chronicles a career that few in the entertainment industry can compare with and only a handful ever experienced. “I’m just a lucky kid from Culver City who made good,” says Mahoney.
"Get Mahoney!" was the phrase often used when stars and their handlers knew trouble was brewing... to keep their names out of the press. Mahoney frequently referred to himself as a better "suppress" agent than Press Agent and was best known for his ability to "condition the atmosphere", which sometimes involved making arrangements with the authorities and media to keep the dirt neatly swept under the carpet – where it belonged. “It was about feeding both sides’ needs, 'Taming the lion' if you will, both the press and the clients," he says. He manned the front lines of Frank Sinatra Jr's kidnapping, hung with the Rat Pack in Las Vegas and was at the party at Peter Lawford's house the night Marilyn Monroe died. Other clients over the years included: Steve McQueen, Bob Hope, Johnny Carson, Lee Marvin, Burt Lancaster, Christie Brinkley, Peggy Lee, and hundreds more.
“From Gable to Garland, from The Stones to Sinatra, my job was to keep the sweet smell of success from turning into the foul stench of scandal,” Mahoney commented for the book.
Friends and colleagues have extolled Mahoney for his accomplishments, including, Robert Wagner; “Jim is a class act… one of my closest friends.” Nancy Sinatra; “Jim was a solid friend all the way. I can’t remember my life when Jim wasn’t in it.” Todd Fisher; “My father Eddie Fisher, and my mother, Debbie Reynolds, were both represented by Jim Mahoney during some of the most important times in their lives.” Bob Newhart; “Jim Mahoney was my friend and publicist. He represented the top entertainers in town and his behind-the-scenes stories are a fun read and are about the biggest stars in Hollywood’s Golden Age.” Bob Dowling (former Hollywood Reporter Publisher/Editor); “Jim has been a personal friend and colleague of mine for over thirty years. ‘Get Mahoney!’ is a fun romp through old Hollywood, with names that you’ll recognize and untold stories that make the book hard to put down.” And John Williams (Oscar winning composer); “Jim is a prominent and permanent part of the tapestry that makes up one of Hollywood’s most glamorous periods. In the Hollywood of those days, everyone knew and respected Jim as a man who could be trusted and always knew how to make things work. I’m delighted that this book will celebrate a man who was such a vital part of the filmmaking that contributed so much to our country’s cultural life.”
Apart from entertainment Mahoney had life-long friendships with Barron Hilton (Hilton Hotels), and billionaire Las Vegas hotel and studio owner, Kirk Kerkorian, (he owned MGM three different times). He was there for the growth of Las Vegas, played golf everywhere from St. Andrews and Pebble Beach to Hawaii and Tokyo with some of the greats of the game (Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, Sam Snead, etc) and he writes about visiting the Reagan White House with Oscar winner Jack Lemmon and visiting Havana where he unexpectedly shared cigars with Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Mahoney turns 95 in February 2023 and lives quietly in La Quinta, CA, on the course where he won the 1977 Bob Hope Celebrity Pro-Am. He can frequently be found on his back patio overlooking the 18th fairway enjoying a cigar and regaling guests with stories you’d think were Hollywood fantasy but were in fact his every-day life for decades. To get your copy of “Get Mahoney!” visit www.GetMahoney.com.”
