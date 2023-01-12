Upright Freezer Market in Europe is Projected to Hit US$5.8 Billion by 2026 | Says IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising demand for frozen foods in Europe region is set to elevate the Europe Upright freezers market during the forecast period

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Europe Upright Freezer Market is expected to reach US$5.8 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. The significant rise in the demand for Europe Upright Freezers for frozen foods is set boost the market growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026. The significant rise in the expansion for the food and beverage industry owing to the significant employment of the upright freezers in the ergonomic door handles production is set to impact on the growth of the Europe Upright Freezer market. Upright freezer are more useful when there is a space constraint in the area of operation. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Europe Upright Freezer Market highlights the following areas –

• Retail is analysed to hold highest market share in the upright freezer market owing to the high number of expansions and investments.

• Germany is analysed to hold the highest share in the upright freezer market owing to the large food and beverage sector.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - By type the market for upright freezers has been segmented into single door, multi door and double door. Single door freezers are employed in the low storage requirement and double door freezer is deployed in high storage requirement. Double door freezers are set to hold highest market share at 46.5% and are analysed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to their applications in the retail and Food and beverage industry.

• By End user - Retail is analysed to hold the highest share in the upright freezer market in 2020 at 25.1%. The high deployment of upright freezers in preserving food and beverages in the retail sectors is set to contribute to the growth of the market. Food and beverage is also set to hold significant share in the upright freezer market.

• By Geography - Germany dominated the upright freezers market due to large number of households and bigger retail network consuming the upright freezers in the region due to climatic conditions. Germany was followed by UK and France as the second and third largest consumer of upright freezers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Europe Upright Freezer Industry are -

1. Bosch AG

2. Whirlpool corp.

3. LG Corp.

4. Samsung Electronics

5. Metalfrio solutions

