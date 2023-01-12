Credentech Announces Strategic Partnership with Sitecore

SINGAPORE, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credentech, a global technology and digital experience company focusing on CX announces its partnership with Sitecore, a leader in customer experience management software. As a Sitecore Partner, Credentech's skilled team transform the way marketers approach digital customer experience and simultaneously help businesses build functional web presences.

“We are delighted to be associated as a Silver Sitecore Solution partner. Through this collaboration, our focus remains in delivering powerful and innovative customer-centric solutions and help clients find intelligent and scalable solutions for their business challenges,” says Prabu P Kishore, Digital experience strategist at Credentech. With an extensive portfolio of tools and services, Credentech's Sitecore team provides the user with end-to-end digital solutions that ensure seamless customer journey for some of the world’s leading brands. The partnership presents a tremendous opportunity for Credentech to provide its clients with highly personalized digital experiences and optimized experiences in real time through the Sitecore Experience Platform.

Credentech is delighted to join the Sitecore ecosystem and looks forward to a long and valuable partnership.

About Credentech:

Credentech is a leading technology and digital experience company providing customized software development, web application development, mobile application development and IT consulting services.

With a team of experts, Credentech provides the finest digital transformation and robust software solutions that streamline business processes and bring out the true potential of your business.

Credentech's proven and time-tested approach guarantees top notch results as always!