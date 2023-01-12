Upshop Doubles Down on Customer Experience by Adding Grocery Industry Leaders to C-Suite
Former Albertsons Retail Executives Ryan Voorhees and Mark Hawthorne Join Upshop to Drive Continued Investment in Customer Experience and Innovation
Our team is implementing a Customer-First playbook that guarantees the Upshop platform enables operational success and ensures everyone wins—the retailer, the associate and the shopper.”TAMPA, FL, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upshop continues to double down on their commitment to the customer experience and ROI delivery. The leading retail technology firm announced today that Ryan Voorhees has been named Chief Operating Officer and Mark Hawthorne has been named Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer. The former Albertsons and Safeway executives arrive equipped with extensive experience leveraging technology, data science, analytics, and business process improvements to transform the grocery shopping experience.
— Shamus Hines, CEO of Upshop
“Technology built to improve the in-store experience is not new. What’s changed is shopper expectations and what those expectations mean for store operations. In order to realize true ROI – financial returns and shopper loyalty – technology must be successfully adopted by the people delivering the experience: associates,” says Shamus Hines, Upshop CEO. “Our team is implementing a Customer-First playbook that guarantees the Upshop platform enables operational success and ensures everyone wins—the retailer, the associate and the shopper.”
Voorhees brings to Upshop unmatched operational knowledge from a 25+ year career driving experience-improving processes and profits while spearheading customer-centric marketing and merchandising initiatives. His deep knowledge of the customer journey creates immense opportunity in leveraging technology to strengthen customer understanding and use data to form valuable, actionable insights.
“Having the customer journey at the center of the business is a requirement, not a consideration,” Voorhees explains. “Upshop is there: we have hardwired the customer into the organization, focusing all efforts on maximizing user adoption and financial results for our retail partners. Dedicating ourselves to enabling business process improvement is what’s going to help retailers get the most out of our technology—and help them make their business smarter.”
Hawthorne adds broad experience as a strategic and global leader with a career marked by large-scale contributions to major retail organizations like Albertsons. Extensive background in retail growth strategy lends Hawthorne tremendous expertise in bridging system investment and data strategy with operational efficiency and adoption.
“The goal of our unified, total store platform is to simplify operations across the store,” says Hawthorne. “We offer a solution that marries user simplicity with advanced analytics; providing retailers confidence that they are maximizing labor and limiting waste, all while giving shoppers access to the freshest possible experience.”
Additions of Voorhees and Hawthorne emphasize how Upshop is delivering an entirely Customer-First retail approach. The organization continues to improve already robust support, including a Customer Success team enmeshed in user adoption, technology enablement of smarter business processes, and relentless innovation driven by cross-company growth and learning.
“Upshop sets the bar as best in class at Customer Success. The team has raised the game, ultimately elevating our relationship with Upshop and the value we gain from their solutions,” notes Lee Allen, Director of IT, Vallarta Supermarkets. “The team works diligently to ensure we understand the implications of our business choices, and they are passionate about making sure Vallarta is getting the most out of our investment.”
About Upshop
Upshop has been building store operations technology for 30+ years to provide simplified, smarter, more connected SaaS-based solutions for retailers and associates. The technology forms a singular platform that delivers end-to-end visibility, increased sales, major waste reduction, and streamlined labor efficiencies.
150+ retail chain accounts trust the Upshop Total Store Operations platform in over 30k+ stores, 9 countries, and 3 continents. For more information, visit https://upshop.com/
