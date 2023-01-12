Acorn Protocol, The Decentralized Global Labor Market Platform, Has Announced The Official Launch Of Its Platform
Acorn Protocol is a decentralized global labor market platform using blockchain technology for efficient value exchange for customers, workers & employers.SINGAPORE, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acorn Protocol was officially launched with the goal of establishing a trustless, global labor market using blockchain technology. Built on a cloud platform, the Acorn Protocol allows people from different countries to work together seamlessly. The protocol is designed to define customer demands, verify results between workers, and distribute rewards in real time to facilitate value exchange.
One of the key features of the Acorn Protocol is its ability to break down complex tasks into small, standardized tasks that can be distributed quickly and efficiently. This enables workers with diverse backgrounds to process various tasks around the clock. The use of blockchain technology in the Acorn Protocol helps to reduce overall development costs, as well as lower operation and accounting expenses.
The platform operates through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure, which allows all members to participate in decision-making through staking and voting.
The Acorn Protocol aims to create a more fair and efficient global labor market that benefits both employers and workers. It is available for use in a variety of scenarios, including global promotional activities, where promotion companies can use the platform to promote brands, products, or ideas on a global scale.
“We are excited to launch the Acorn Protocol and bring a new level of transparency and efficiency to the global labor market,” said Acorn Protocol Founder Brian Cheong. “We believe our platform will not only benefit employers and workers but also contribute to the overall growth and development of the global economy.”
The Acorn Box is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
The full white paper can be accessed now.
