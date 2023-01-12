Conservation Organization The Trail Conservancy Launches New Website and New Brand.
The newly designed website comes complete with a special interactive VR tour based on Google Street View 360
We wanted to do something a little special for what is one of Austin's iconic destinations.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organization partnered with advertising agencies Foundry512 and GDS&M to structure and develop a unique and engaging website to grow traffic and increase memberships.
— Aaron Henry
To create the perfect website, TTC's old, outdated website would have to be replaced with a hosting provider, WPEngine, that could keep up with the demand of TTC's monthly high traffic. The website, which had a relatively quick deadline, would also have to be created for TTC members to easily maintain for many years.
While GSD&M created the framework for the redesign and managed the renaming, Foundry512 expanded GSD&M guidelines by creating a scalable website design with updated brand logos, colors, and banners.
In addition to modern design, Foundry512 also incorporated a special, interactive 360 tour that created a fun experience for the website users. The advertising agency also worked on updating TTC’s information architecture, creating pages and sections of TTC’s update on new amenities, ecological items, and programs. The website also helped keep members up to date with the latest conservation efforts and events that users could sync up to their Eventbrite app. These features all helped to improve user experiences and increase conversions.
The website relaunch grew TTC’s traffic by 37%, with the VR tour being the 2nd most popular page.
"We wanted to do something a little special for what is one of Austin's iconic destinations," said Aaron Henry, President of the advertising agency Foundry512. "The VR experience was the way we could extend the Trail's reach beyond its physical location. Now users all over the world can visit the Trail in a curated experience with lots of easter eggs."
This website helped TTC undergo a new, successful rebranding that includes a name change from "The Trail Foundation" to "The Trail Conservancy." To see the new website, visit https://thetrailconservancy.org/.
About The Trail Conservancy: The Trail Conservancy (TTC) is a 501(c)3 dedicated to protecting, enhancing, and connecting the Ann and Roy Butler Trail at Lady Bird lake for the benefit of all. Visit their website to learn more.
Aaron Henry
https://www.foundry512.com
+1 5125932403
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn