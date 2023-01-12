PaytoLet Proptech Startup is Working With Some Of The Biggest Real Estate Agents In Nigeria

The Official Brand Logo Founders - EZEKIEL ADEWUNMI Users By Age Group

PaytoLet Proptch startup is working with real estate in Lagos, Nigeria. They have been using the platform to list their properties for sale and generate leads.

PaytoLet is changing the way people rent homes in a market that's growing at over 100% per annum across Africa, Europe, North America, and Australia.” — Ezekiel Adewunmi

LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- PaytoLet is changing the way people rent homes in a market that's growing at over 100% per annum across Africa, Europe, North America, and Australia. The Proptech startup is working with some of the biggest real estate agents in Lagos, Nigeria, helping them list their properties on the platform and generate more business through online advertising.PaytoLet is actively working with realtors and real estate companies in Lagos, Nigeria. They've been using the platform to list their properties for sale and generate leads for their businesses.One of the easiest ways to generate leads and sell property is by using online advertising. PaytoLet prop-tech startup allows realtors to add a property, promising to give a fast, integrated solution to help realtors reach more leads that convert through organic search."PaytoLet is also an exciting new way to make a positive social and/or environmental impact. We make use of technology to improve the real estate industry. We are using innovative techniques to make the process of buying, selling, and renting property more efficient and socially responsible. " Said, Ezekiel Adewunmi - the project lead team in Nigeria.“We are very excited about our relationship with working closely with real estate agents,” said Ezekiel. “This is going to change the way people rent homes in a market that's growing at over 100% per annum across Africa, Europe, North America, and Australia."The PaytoLet Technological tool is available for a free trial at www.paytolet.com PaytoLet is a search engine tool that helps real estate companies and agents generate leads that convert. It is headquartered in Lekki, Lagos Nigeria, and we have seen a lot of tremendous growth in 2022.

The ultimate place for finding that perfect property for you