Recruitics Names Adam Stafford as Chief Executive Officer

Recruitics, the industry leader in data-powered recruitment marketing, promotes Chief Operating Officer, Adam Stafford, to Chief Executive Officer.

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recruitics, an award-winning, data-powered recruitment marketing firm, announced today that Adam Stafford has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer. Prior to his promotion, Stafford served as Chief Operating Officer of Recruitics.

Stafford joined Recruitics in 2016 as Director of Product and quickly rose to Senior Vice President of Product. He was promoted to President of the company in 2018 and then Chief Operating Officer in 2022. Stafford holds an MBA from Boston College Carroll School of Management and is a member of the customer experience advisory board at Rutgers University.

"I could not be more excited to lead such a talented and passionate team," said Stafford. "Recruitics has a proven track record of delivering first-to-market, technology-enabled solutions that help our customers more easily connect with hard-to-find talent. We will continue to leverage a customer-centric approach to innovate and expand our product set and reinforce our position as the leading recruitment marketing platform in the industry."

Recruitics revolutionized recruitment advertising in 2012 with the introduction of the industry's first programmatic buying platform. Today, the company's recruitment marketing solutions are powered by its industry-leading iON™ data platform and include candidate targeting and acquisition, applicant nurturing and engagement, employer branding, career sites, programmatic advertising, data analytics, and more.

"Adam's extensive experience and success as a technology and product-centric leader make him the ideal person to lead Recruitics into its next growth phase," stated Ken Clark, CEO of Talivity, Inc. "He is a results-oriented, entrepreneurial executive who is committed to delivering innovative and impactful solutions to our customers in this ever-changing and dynamic market for talent."

Stafford succeeds Josh Gampel, who will now take on the role of President and Chief Strategy Officer at Talivity Inc., the parent company of Recruitics.

ABOUT RECRUITICS

Recruitics is a data-driven recruitment marketing agency with an innovative recruitment technology platform, iON, that makes it easy for the world's leading brands to attract and hire great talent.

Founded in 2012, Recruitics is headquartered in Norwalk, CT, with offices across North America and Europe. The company delivers recruitment marketing solutions to clients around the globe, including candidate targeting and acquisition, applicant nurturing and engagement, employer branding, career sites, programmatic advertising, data analytics, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.recruitics.com or write to info@recruitics.com.

