MicroSalt Wins 2022 Sodium Reduction Award

MicroSalt® Wins 2022 Sodium Reduction Technology Provider of the Year from Global Health & Pharma. "We are extremely proud of this award. It reflects our commitment to help solving the worlds heart health issues. Sodium is a very real, worldwide issue and we are proud to lead the fight against excess sodium," said Rick Guiney, CEO of MicroSalt®. Launched in 2017, the annual award is based on merit, not votes.

Global Health & Pharma conducts extensive research and fact-checking to determine the year's award recipients. MicroSalt® provides a much-needed tool that enables food manufacturers the opportunity to lower the sodium content of their products without any impact on flavor.

With 31% of all adults globally suffering from high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases, and with pressure mounting from governments across the globe to lower sodium, MicroSalt® offers a truly revolutionary worldwide solution for both manufactures and consumers.

Customers and food manufacturing representatives interested in reducing sodium intake can learn more about MicroSalt® by visiting the company's website at www.microsaltinc.com

