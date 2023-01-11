Men of Color in Education Leadership Launches National Leadership Institute
Founder of MCEL, Harrison Peters has recently announced the launch of the organization’s National Leadership Institute.GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men of Color in Education Leadership (MCEL) is launching the National Leadership Institute, a one-year immersive fellowship curated around the lived experiences and identities of leaders of color. The fellowship will be centered on the organization’s core principles of Quality, Quantity, and Care.
Registration for the National Leadership Institute is now available for male leaders of color to apply for the fellowship and develop the skills, knowledge and support systems needed to lead an organization. The Institute invites men of color in educational leadership positions including School Principals, Deputy and Assistant Superintendents, Chiefs, Directors and Managers.
“I am ecstatic to see the launch of the National Leadership Institute and humbly encourage those in educational leadership to attend this fellowship and learn from some brilliant leaders and educators,” says Harrison Peters, CEO and co-founder of MCEL. “In order to increase the success of our students, we need to equip men of color in educational leadership positions with the ability to navigate their unique challenges.”
The inaugural cohort includes 24 National Fellows who identify as men of color and will provide mentorship and coaching through the ‘Cohort learning model.’ The fellowship will also include MCEL’s 360 Leadership Assessment, culturally relevant experiential learning excursions, as well as fireside chats with top leaders across the country.
Founded in 2017, MCEL is comprised of a group of male leaders of color in education across a wide range of organizations who are committed to eradicating the systemic conditions that limit the success of children. MCEL is a premier space for men of color in educational leadership, from principals and teachers to superintendents and other leaders within the education system, and provides opportunities for networking and professional development.
Harrison Peters was the former state turnaround superintendent for Providence Public Schools in Rhode Island. He has also served as the chief of schools and deputy superintendent for Hillsborough Schools located in Florida. Mr. Peters is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University where he received his Master’s degree in education leadership. He is the recipient of a specialist’s degree in school transformation from the University of South Florida.
To find out more about MCEL, please visit their website at https://mcelleaders.org/
To learn more news and information about Harrison Peters, you can visit his Linkedin page.
