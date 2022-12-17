MCEL Receives $250K Grant from The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies
MCEL founder Harrison Peters accepts a grant from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies in support of MCEL’s National Leadership Academy launchTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men of Color in Education Leadership, (MCEL) is supported by the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies in the development and launch of the organization’s National Leadership Academy. MCEL is comprised of male leaders of color in education who serve across a wide range of organizations, and is dedicated to reimagining and shaping the future of education.
“We are deeply humbled by the grant from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman family and inspired by their commitment to advance their vision of racial, gender, and economic equity,” says Harrison Peters, CEO, and founder of MCEL. “Through their support, MCEL will be able to take education to new heights and achieve our goal of diversifying leadership roles in the field of education.”
Founded in 1987, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies has worked to strengthen the American-Jewish community and enrich the quality of life for people in Israel and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The organization strives to achieve racial, gender, and economic equality and prosperity. In 2021, the family contributed over $345 million in funding to organizations and over $170 million in COVID-19 emergency relief funding during the pandemic.
MCEL is dedicated to eradicating the systemic barriers that limit the success of children by addressing a key problem in current education spaces. Founded in 2017, the organization is comprised of male leaders of color in education across a wide range of institutions and is the premier space for educational leaders to network, and gain opportunities for career growth and professional development.
Harrison Peters is the co-founder and CEO of MCEL. Tapping into his prolific career as a school administrator, he identified a need for leadership support, particularly as it pertains to minorities in leadership positions. Peters has worked for large school districts in Illinois, Texas, Rhode Island, and Florida, leaving a legacy of improved student performance and a reduced learning gap. He has worked in large school districts facing the challenge of fewer resources and higher needs including Chicago Public Schools, Hillsborough County Schools, and Houston Independent School District. Peters is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University where he received his master's in education leadership.
