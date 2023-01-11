The CAP2U Speaking Tour with Jeff Woytovich for the Children's Alopecia Project

CAP2U.org Jeff Woytovich as he speaks CAP2U Student audience

Speaking at schools throughout the United States about Alopecia, being different, original, normal, and perfect no matter what we look like.

I love speaking to thousands of kids and their educators about alopecia. I love seeing the lightbulbs above their heads when I talk about alopecia, being different and normal.” — Jeff Woytovich, Founder of the Children's Alopecia Project

WYOMISSING, PA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAP2U Speaking Tours in School or at Home!Jeff Woytovich, CAP's founder will travel to speak at your child's school. His visit will include an engaging introduction to his video presentation about his own personal experience raising a child with alopecia, the Children's Alopecia Project, acceptance, and building self-esteem. He will also deliver a bag of books about alopecia and being different to your child who can then donate them to their school library.CAP is changing the emphasis from growing hair to growing confidence, building self-esteem, providing support, and raising awareness of children living with the autoimmune hair loss disease, Alopecia. We help Kids, Teens, and their families with over 50 CAP Kid Groups worldwide and hold Alopeciapalooza, our annual international camp, and regional CAP Kid Camps in California, Washington, Rhode Island, Colorado, Florida, Wisconsin, Texas, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. We speak at the homes and schools of kids with alopecia and related businesses and organizations every year around the world at more than 80 locations, letting kids living with Alopecia and all their friends know they are different, normal, and perfect! CAP is and has been a federally tax-exempt 501c3 Non-profit organization since 2004. EIN# 02-0729983Jeff is looking forward to speaking at schools in person in 2023; however, if that is not possible at your child's school, he can provide the school with a digital link to his talk. Live video chats with Jeff can also be scheduled in conjunction with his virtual presentation. Or, if you prefer, Jeff can visit your child at home.Here is the tentative schedule for where CAP2U will be. All are subject to change.Southeast: Maryland, Virginia, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Eastern Tennesse, and Eastern Kentucky 2/20 - 2/23/2023 and 2/27 - 3/3/2023South: Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia 3/13 - 3/16/2023 and 3/20 - 3/24/2023Pacific Northwest: Washington State, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Minnesota 4/24 - 4/27/2023 and 5/1 - 5/4/2023Midwest: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio 5/8 - 5/11/2023Other: location not provided above, but just in case Jeff can visit on the way to or from the above locations***Jeff will be traveling to the Great Plains (Colorado, Northern New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Iowa) and West Coast/Southwest (California, Arizona, Utah, and Nevada) in the Fall of 2023. We will update this information for those locations at a future time.***If there is an emergent need for a visit, please email Karen, Office Administrator knjozwiak@gmail.com Jeff is always willing to try to make adjustments to his schedule for any child in need.

The CAP2U Speaking Tour is not Fluff!