UPDATE: Attorney General’s Office Investigating Death of Man Who Collapsed While Being Pursued on Foot by Newark Police

NEWARK — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a police encounter during which Raul L. DeJesus, age 43, of Newark, died in Newark on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

According to the preliminary investigation, shortly before 3:42 p.m., Newark Police Officer Alberto Vera approached Mr. DeJesus in the area of Orange Street and South 11th Street in Newark, in connection with a criminal investigation that had occurred in Paterson on December 10, 2022. Mr. DeJesus fled on foot through various yards and collapsed on an embankment along Route 280 westbound, in the area of mile marker 12.8, where he was located and taken into custody by Newark Police Officer Nicholas Miller. Mr. DeJesus was transported to University Hospital and pronounced deceased at 4:41 p.m.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

