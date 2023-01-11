Over $21M in Grants Announced for Community Violence Intervention in Allegheny County

Allegheny County – January 11, 2023 – Today, State Democratic Senators from Allegheny County, including Senators Jay Costa, Jim Brewster, Wayne Fontana, and Lindsey Williams, announced over $21 million in Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grants for community violence intervention and prevention for the region.

“All of us deserve to feel safe in the homes and neighborhoods we call home. I’m so proud that the PCCD is investing in community-based solutions that deliver safety and remove dangerous weapons from the hands of those who wish harm on those we love,” said Senator Costa. “I look forward to continuing work with leaders in Pittsburgh to keep one another safe and sound.”

PCCD awarded $88.6 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) grants to 122 projects throughout the state, and approximately $12 million in Coordinated Community Violence Intervention (CCVI) Strategies Pilot grants to 5 projects to support targeted anti-violence efforts in Philadelphia, Allegheny County, Chester City, and York.

Senator Brewster, a member of PCCD’s School Safety and Security Committee, took part in approving the grants that were awarded today.

“As a member of the School Safety and Security Committee, I am pleased that we were able to meet this afternoon to approve the community safety awards included in this year’s historic budget,” said Senator Brewster. “One of my top priorities has been to secure our schools and neighborhoods, and these awards will help increase coordination and prevent violence across the Commonwealth.”

A total of 22 organizations and initiatives in Allegheny County were awarded funds to support efforts to reduce gun and group violence in communities.

“I’m pleased to see these much needed funds being distributed to proven programs that will help reduce violence in our communities. Many communities in the district I represent will benefit greatly from this funding,” said Senator Fontana.

“I’m glad to see these programs receive PCCD funding to help communities address the root causes of violence using evidence-based and trauma-informed solutions,” said Senator Lindsey Williams. “These grants will go to projects that help students, families, and neighborhoods build safe schools and communities together.”

Allegheny County grant recipients include:

Coordinated CVI Strategies Pilot Grants Award Recipients

Neighborhood Resilience Project, Allegheny County Convened Violence Prevention- $3,000,000

Violence Intervention and Prevention Competitive Grants Award Recipients

Aaron Donald 99 Solutions Foundation, Community Defense Project- $80,015

ACH Clear Pathways, ACH Clear Pathway’s R.E.A.C.H. Program Support- $450,000

Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer, Rapid Employment & Development to Reduce Violence- $2,426,014

Amachi Pittsburgh, Hear4U Mobile Outreach- $440,500

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, Inc., Woodland Hills Violence Prevention Program- $268,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania, Great Futures Solutions- $1,809,760

Center for Victims, Competitive VIP Grant – Comprehensive Response- $2,500,000

Community Empowerment Association, Inc., Violence Intervention Proposal (VIP)- $927,917

Focus On Renewal Sto-Rox Neighborhood Corp., Families Foremost- $833,029

Foundation of HOPE, HOPE Aftercare/MAD DADS Collaborative- $809,000

Phase 4 Learning Center, Inc., P4:247 CommUNITY- $1,500,000

Pittsburgh City, Pittsburgh Youth Violence Prevention in Schools- $2,499,909

Pittsburgh Community Services Inc., PCSI’s Violence Intervention & Prevention Project-$750,000

Ruth’s Way,Inc., The Achievement Consultation Program- $111,105

The Pittsburgh Contingency, Inc. (South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace), South Pgh Coalition for Peace Outreach Program- $160,000

The Pittsburgh Contingency, Inc. (Voices Against Violence), Voices Against Violence- $187,500

University of Pittsburgh, Empowering Teens to Thrive- $1,240,722

University of Pittsburgh (School of Medicine), Teen Outreach to Promote Safety (TOPS)- $704,285

Wilkinsburg Sanctuary Project, Project for Peace Service Camp- $25,000

Youth Enrichment Services, Inc., Youth Lead Peer Engagement Violence Prevention Hub- $650,000

YouthPlaces, YouthPlaces Trauma-Informed Care Project- $410,534

More information about grant recipients and project details can be found under the Gun Violence tab on the http://www.pccd.pa.gov/ website.