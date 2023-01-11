SiteTrax OCR by Netarus Joins T-Mobile For Business Partner Program

Submit Release
SiteTrax platform is part of T-Mobile for Business Partner Program and integrates wireless connectivity into its intermodal asset-tracking solutions.

We are excited to be able to leverage the strength of the T-Mobile brand to provide our SiteTrax.io customers with an additional level of service and convenience.”
— Netarus Founder and CEO, Christopher Machut
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiteTrax™ powered by Netarus is taking its unique asset tracking platform to the next level with the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program. The burgeoning technology firm was recently accepted for this partner program with T-Mobile, and they are looking forward to integrating wireless connectivity into their current products and solutions to streamline deployments through packaging options.

"We are extremely happy to be a part of the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program. This is a natural fit for what we do, and we are excited to be able to leverage the strength of the T-Mobile brand to provide our SiteTrax.io customers with an additional level of service and convenience," Netarus Founder and CEO, Christopher Machut stated.

Known as an innovator in the industry, SiteTrax.io is a DaaS (Data-as-a-Service) OCR (Optical Character Recognition) engine that captures asset IDs and their locations. It pushes this information directly to any API-capable database, enterprise ledger, ERP, or transportation management system. The revolutionary technology makes tracking assets extremely user-friendly and as simple as pressing a button.

SiteTrax.io will have access to several benefits as a T-Mobile for Business Partner, including a secure portal, onboarding and training materials, marketing assets, sales tools, deal registration and tracking, to name a few. Customers of SiteTrax.io will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this collaboration, which includes the trusted T-Mobile brand.

As the expanding business flourishes and establishes itself as an industry leader, the forward-thinking company is further distinguishing itself from the competition by adding to the convenience and reliability that SiteTrax.io is known for. All businesses with asset tracking needs are encouraged to learn more about SiteTrax.io's products, services, and inclusion in the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program.

About SiteTrax.io by Netarus: The SiteTrax™ platform, powered by Netarus, makes it simple to capture and share intermodal container geolocation. With the click of a button on any mobile device or SiteTrax's latest virtual gate solution, businesses can capture their container assets in real-time. When an asset is captured, its ID is transferred automatically to any public, enterprise, or distributed database, such as YMS and Terminal Operating Systems (TOS).

