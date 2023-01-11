Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Mary Ann Murphy

For law school, Murphy traded in the Atlantic Ocean for the Pacific, heading to the California Western Law School in San Diego. Murphy thrived in the warmth and sunshine of Southern California, and under the rigors of law school. She was on Law Review, the Advocacy Honors Board, and had two articles published. Murphy also interned at the U.S. Attorney’s office in San Diego, and received the Dean’s Award and the Benjamin Disraeli Award for advocacy before graduating cum laude in 1978.