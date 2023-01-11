Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,439 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Mary Ann Murphy

For law school, Murphy traded in the Atlantic Ocean for the Pacific, heading to the California Western Law School in San Diego. Murphy thrived in the warmth and sunshine of Southern California, and under the rigors of law school. She was on Law Review, the Advocacy Honors Board, and had two articles published. Murphy also interned at the U.S. Attorney’s office in San Diego, and received the Dean’s Award and the Benjamin Disraeli Award for advocacy before graduating cum laude in 1978.

You just read:

Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Mary Ann Murphy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.