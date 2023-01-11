Submit Release
American Pan and Turbelco Form Partnership

Announcing the formation of a partnership between American Pan and Turbelco, two baking industry leaders in baking pans and coatings.

We are excited about partnering with such an experienced, and innovative company. This will allow us to offer new products and services to our existing customers as well as expand into new markets.”
— Metin Akyilmaz
URBANA, OH, USA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Bowman, President of American Pan Europe & MENA together with Metin and Irem Akyilmaz announce the formation of a partnership between American Pan and Turbelco. The new entity will be known as Turbelco, an American Pan Company.

American Pan is the world’s leading provider of custom and stock baking pans, pan coatings, and pan refurbishment services to bakeries of all sizes. Turbelco is also a leading provider to the global baking industry and maintains locations in both Turkey and Germany.

The Turbelco facilities in Turkey and Germany will continue to operate as they do today, with strong investment plans for the future. This investment plan includes updating the facility in Germany to provide refurbishment services for DuraShield® and OptiShield® coated pans, American Pan’s industry leading long-life, non-stick coatings.

Metin Akyilmaz, founder and General Manager of Turbelco commented, “We are very excited about partnering with such a strong, experienced, and innovative company. This will allow Turbelco to offer new products and services to our existing customers as well as expand our products into new markets.”

William Bundy, President of Global Manufacturing for American Pan stated, “Our goal is to always be where our customers need us, when they need us. Partnering with Turbelco provides us with the means to advance that strategy with an exceptional team that has the same dedication to investment, innovation, and customer service.”

Offering a final thought, Irem Akyilmaz, added “It is very exciting to bring together two family-centric companies and continue to grow our business together, to better service the global baking industry.”

American Pan is a division of Bundy Baking Solutions and is headquartered in Urbana, Ohio USA with additional facilities in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and UK.

For more information about American Pan and other divisions of Bundy Baking Solutions, please visit www.americanpan.com. For more information on Turbelco, please visit www.turbel.com.tr/en/.

Wendi Ebbing
Bundy Baking Solutions
webbing@bundybakingsolutions.com
