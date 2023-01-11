TDEC Seeks Nominations for Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is inviting Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards.

“The Volunteer State boasts tremendous beauty thanks to the Tennesseans who have made significant contributions to our natural resources,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “We invite people across our Grand Divisions to nominate individuals and organizations who are benefiting Tennessee communities through environmental stewardship.”

The Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards include 10 categories: Agriculture and Forestry; Building Green; Clean Air; Energy and Renewable Resources; Environmental Education and Outreach; Materials Management; Natural Resources; Water Quality; Sustainable Performance; and Lifetime Achievement.

Any individual, business, organization, educational institution, or agency is eligible, provided it is in Tennessee and the project was fully implemented and/or finalized in the two years prior to Dec. 31, 2022, or for long-term projects finalized by the year prior to the nomination deadline. All nominees must have a minimum of three consecutive years of overall environmental compliance with TDEC. Self-nominations are encouraged.

“TDEC believes a clean and healthy environment is central to a prosperous economy and high quality of living.” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “These awards are a way to recognize those projects that improve Tennessee’s environment, protect our natural resources, and make the state such a great place to live, work, and play.”

A panel of judges representing agricultural, conservation, forestry, environmental, and academic professionals will select award recipients based on criteria including level of project or program completion, innovation, and public education. The deadline for nominations is March 17, 2023. Award recipients will be announced in the summer of 2023.

For more information about each category, judging criteria, and nomination forms, visit this link at the TDEC website.