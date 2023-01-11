Governor Wolf Announces $100 Million in Grants to Reduce Community Violence Bringing Wolf Admin Violence Reduction Investments to $355 Million

ACHIEVEability 60th Street Strong Coalition $1,010,014

AMANDLA, Inc Safe-Hub EduSoccer Program $147,595

Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc Safe Haven OST Program @ Hardy $169,000

Antioch of Calvary Chapel Level Up Capacity Building $300,000

Artwell Collaborative, Inc. Therapeutic Art Programming for Philly Youth $275,000

B.O.O.S.T. Community Development Corporation (BOOST) Safe Streets $10,000

Beyond Literacy Keystone Energy Employment Pipeline (KEEP) program $1,311,266

Beyond the Bars Beyond the Bars’ Ecosystem of Support Model $250,000

Big Picture Philadelphia In- and Out-of-School Time Mentoring Programs $2,181,936

Boys & Girls Club Of Philadelphia, Inc BGCP Expanded Opportunities for at-risk teens $1,970,477

Build Our Lives Together Inc. BOLT School for Grassroots Leadership $50,000

BuildaBridge International Building Bridges of Peace & Hope $40,000

Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia Cambodian Community Violence Intervention $247,070

Caring People Alliance Teens on Target $417,043

Carson Valley Children’s Aid CVCA Philadelphia Violence Prevention Initiative $1,032,143

Center for Families and Relationships Together Through Trauma Program $999,000

Central Division Victim Services Expansion of PATH and CTC $371,663

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Youth and Family Recovery $1,927,579

Community of Compassion, Inc. Queendom $205,000

Drexel University Community Outreach Team (COT) Expansion $1,202,167

Education -Plus, Inc. SBHC Behavioral Health Project $299,125

Fathership Foundation Fathership Community Anti-Violence Initiative $44,978

Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc. Collaborative Community Safety Project $1,250,000

First Person Arts, Inc. Unloaded – A healing course of storytelling $395,124

Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey Girls Inc. Bold Futures $699,335

Harlem Lacrosse and Leadership Corporation Olney Lacrosse and Leadership Development $399,970

HIAS & Council Migration Services Inc. DBA HIAS PA Violence Prevention with Immigrant Youth $2,124,484

Intercultural Family Services, Inc. PEER2YOU $2,121,789

Love Exquisite Arts and Recreation Nonprofit Center Stop the Violence Philly Project $25,000

Lutheran Social Mission Society DBA Lutheran Settlement House STAR – Breaking Cycles of Violence Together $725,832

Mt. Airy USA (D/B/A Mt. Airy CDC) Targeted Block Cleaning to Prevent Gun Violence $818,708

Nicetown Community Development Corporation Teen NiceSpace $900,000

Northwest Victim Services Emerging Community Solutions $135,000

One Art Community Center One Art Multimedia Arts Program $55,000

Oxford Circle Christian Community Development Association Fels Success Center $445,113

People’s Emergency Center Trauma Therapy for North Philly High Schools $375,066

Philadelphia City Treasurer Philadelphia DAO DATA CoLab $1,772,966

Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates Transforming Spaces, Transforming Lives $1,500,000

Philadelphia Youth Basketball Violence Prevention in a Youth Development Center $889,532

Philadelphia Youth Network, Inc. Expanding Partnerships for Youth Education and Employment $2,000,000

Playworks Education Energized Playworks Community Coach Leadership Program $572,547

Power of Paint Art Academy & Management Paint Greater Than Initiative $86,981

Rock to the Future, Inc. Rock to the Future Music and Mentoring Programs $330,000

Sharing Excess Food Rescue $55,880

Somerset Academy Early Learning Center Operation Peace – Employ, Empower & Improve $584,990

Students Run Philly Style MileUp: Mentorship & Juvenile Justice Reform $545,058

The Lighthouse, Inc. Project ROV (Recreation Over Violence) $1,368,926

The Monkey and The Elephant Employment Training Program (ETP) $161,706

The Urban League of Philadelphia Violence Prevention Strategies $950,000

Tioga United, Inc. Youth Same Day Work and Pay Program $143,497

Unique Dreams, Inc P.U.S.H Through the Wire $85,000

University of Pennsylvania (Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety) The PEACE Project: $1,517,546

University of Pennsylvania (Penn Injury Science Center) Enhanced Safe Passage Program $2,332,070

University of Pennsylvania (Penn Trauma) Penn Trauma Violence Recovery Program $1,914,438

Uplift Center for Grieving Children VIP Training and Data $399,994

Uplift Solutions Inc. Uplift Workforce Solutions Program Enhancement $607,840

Uptown Entertainment & Development Corporation Uptown Youth Got Talent Violence Prevention Program $74,730

Urban Affairs Coalition (Neighborhood United Against Drugs) NUAD Violence Prevention Risk Reduction Intervention $50,000

Urban Affairs Coalition (YOACAP) YOACAP Project BUILD Bridge Program $545,051

We Love Philly Workforce Development & Pre-Apprenticeship Program $56,000

Young Chances Foundation YCF Resource Hub $986,028