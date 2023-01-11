Governor Murphy Announces Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to Become Second Major Tenant at New Jersey Wind Port

Company plans to create more than 200 new, skilled jobs in Salem County

MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Phil Murphy today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC (“Atlantic Shores”), through which the company will lease 35 acres of land at the New Jersey Wind Port, in Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County. Atlantic Shores will initially use the New Jersey Wind Port for marshaling of the 1.5 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project off the New Jersey coast being developed by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1, LLC, which will produce enough clean energy to power over 700,000 homes. The company expects the project to create more than 200 new jobs at the Port.

Today’s announcement, which was made during the Governor’s keynote speech at the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey’s luncheon in Mt. Laurel, adds to the ongoing momentum underway at the New Jersey Wind Port. Atlantic Shores’ lease is expected to start in mid-2026 for a period of up to three years and options to extend, creating long-term value for the State and the facilitation of future offshore wind projects.

“Atlantic Shores’ commitment in Salem County affirms the critical importance of the Wind Port to the nation’s offshore wind industry and toward a more robust, sustainable New Jersey economy,” said Governor Murphy. “New Jersey’s leadership in offshore wind is on the rise, bringing with it significant catalytic investment, family-sustaining career opportunities, and the promise of a healthier environment for future generations.”

Atlantic Shores’ use of the Port is expected to create approximately 200 direct jobs, including trades, stevedores, preassembly and installation technicians, and project management personnel – with significant indirect benefits expected for the local and regional economy. Atlantic Shores is the second wind developer to execute an LOI for use of the Port, following execution of an LOI with Ørsted in April 2022.

“As the second of two major companies to choose the New Jersey Wind Port for assembling and launching East Coast offshore wind projects, Atlantic Shores clearly recognizes the Port’s strategic and tactical advantages,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Sullivan. “Governor Murphy, in partnership with the Legislature, has cultivated a supportive environment for companies that share this administration’s commitment to both clean energy and driving equitable and inclusive economic growth.”

Sullivan noted that one of the key advantages of the New Jersey Wind Port for offshore wind developers is the opportunity to be co-located with Tier 1 component manufacturers. This proximity allows for cost efficiencies in installation to the ultimate benefit of New Jersey ratepayers.

The Authority issued a notice to lease in late 2021, attracting 16 offers, demonstrating the huge demand across the U.S. east coast for fit-for-purpose port capacity. Negotiations with several tier 1 component manufacturers about establishing turbine factories at the Port are ongoing, and the NJEDA expects to make further announcements in late 2023.

“Atlantic Shores is thrilled to partner with the NJEDA and utilize the New Jersey Wind Port to marshal the materials and resources required to deliver New Jersey’s largest offshore wind project,” said Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind CEO Joris Veldhoven. “The location offers outstanding waterside access without barriers to transporting assembled turbines vertically and allows us to tap into New Jersey’s highly skilled talent pool and robust workforce development programs. In conjunction with our on-site nacelle assembly facility, Atlantic Shores is proud to contribute to New Jersey’s infrastructure and clean energy economy.”

“Ongoing interest in the New Jersey Wind Port shows that addressing climate change and creating jobs are not mutually exclusive goals,” said Jane Cohen, Executive Director, Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy. “The Wind Port and Governor Murphy’s other efforts to combat climate change are driving economic growth, reskilling our workforce, and creating inclusive, long-term career opportunities for all New Jerseyans who want to help advance the green economy.”

“New Jersey’s burgeoning offshore wind program will help us reach the Governor’s goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050, 11GW by 2040, and is also incredibly important for creating and enhancing the state’s clean energy economy,” said Joseph L. Fiordaliso, President of New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. “Today signifies a milestone for Atlantic Shores, one of the state’s three offshore wind projects to date, demonstrating the significance of the New Jersey Wind Port in the development of offshore wind, not only here in New Jersey, but for the entire region.”

“Climate change is already having significant impacts on New Jersey, contributing to more powerful storms, increasing flooding threats across the state, menacing our economically vital coastline with rising sea levels, and impacting residents’ health, and especially our most vulnerable populations,” said Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. “With the signing of this Letter of Intent, New Jersey is now on the doorstep of transforming the state from dependency on fossil fuels to one of green energy and green jobs while helping to secure a more resilient future. The Department of Environmental Protection is proud to be a partner during this crucial period of the state’s history.”

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is a 50:50 joint venture between EDF Renewables and Shell New Energies. Both companies come with decades of experience developing onshore and offshore projects across the globe. Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is composed of over 100 experts dedicated to delivering its 5+GW portfolio, strategically positioned to meet the growing demands of multiple East Coast Markets.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is developing a portfolio of wind farms off the coast of New Jersey and New York that will be a major source of clean, affordable energy for the state and region; this includes a 1.5 GW project off the coast of Atlantic City that will power 700,000 homes by 2027 and 2028. Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind has three additional projects that will provide power to hundreds of thousands more.

